Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal set to be signed in March, says Fidan

DUSHANBE
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has announced that an agreement addressing the long-standing border dispute between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is set to be signed in March.

The announcement followed discussions between Fidan and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on Jan. 10. The Turkish top diplomat’s visit to Kyrgyzstan the day prior also featured discussions on the impending agreement.

"As a brotherly country interested in the region, we attach importance to the agreement, which will be a major step in ensuring security and stability in Central Asia," Fidan said during a press briefing in Dushanbe.

The Kyrgyz-Tajik border, spanning nearly 1,000 kilometers, has been a source of contention since negotiations began in December 2002. Currently, approximately one-third of the border remains undefined, leading to intermittent clashes between the two nations over the years.

Meanwhile, Fidan also pointed out that Tajikistan shares an extensive border with Afghanistan, underlining the importance of maintaining its integrity free from terrorism.

"Tajikistan has a sensitivity in terms of not being exposed to terrorist acts. We talked about what we can do in terms of border security and counterterrorism," he said.

"Our relevant services will also exchange views on the issue of some radical organizations engaging Tajik citizens and using them in actions in some countries."

In a further testament to the strengthening ties, Fidan disclosed that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is planning a visit to Tajikistan later this year.

