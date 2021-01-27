Kundura Stage presents ‘Uncanny Valley’

  • January 27 2021 07:00:00

Kundura Stage presents ‘Uncanny Valley’

ISTANBUL
Kundura Stage presents ‘Uncanny Valley’

The online program of Kundura Stage, the performance and theater stage of Beykoz Kundura, presents “Uncanny Valley,” an android’s one-man performance.

“Uncanny Valley” is performed by Swiss director and artist Stefan Kaegi, who is known for his extraordinary projects. Kaegi, whose plays produced under the umbrella of Rimini Protokoll, one of the most significant theater groups of Europe, using non-professional performers from different fields such as Formula 1 racers, pet owners, politicians have sparked debates and received awards, involves a humanoid robot that got tremendous attention when staged in 2018 and that takes use of artificial intelligence on stage to a new level.

The play, in which we watch a humanoid alone on stage reproduced by taking the work of German writer Thomas Melle as reference, tells the literature journey of the author as well as his manic-depressive episodes starting from his childhood.

Starting off with the “Uncanny Valley” concept, first used by Japanese roboticist Masahiro Mori in the 1970s that defines the uncanny and existential uncertainty people experience when faced with humanoids, the play offers a besetting yet intriguing viewing experience in such an uncanny space where questions of “what is a human” and “what is a machine” intertwine.

The play, streamed on kultur.beykozkundura.com, will be available online and free of charge with Turkish subtitles until Feb. 15.

The cooperation of Kundura Stage with Kaegi and Rimini Protokoll will continue, too. “Remote İstanbul,” the Istanbul adaptation of “Remote X” series of Kaegi, designed specifically for developing cities from Moscow to Taipei will be shown in the summer.

The play will invite us to question the connection we make with the city and to observe our actions with the help of artificial intelligence thanks to its design that transform the audience into the performers.

The play can be viewed at kultur.beykozkundura.com

[HH] New platform by Beykoz Kundura, KunduraLab

KunduraLab, the new platform of Beykoz Kundura, which aims to create discussion and production opportunities in different disciplines from performance to documentary cinema and from philosophy to anthropology, begins, too.

PhilosophyLab will be the first of the program that aims to transform Beykoz Kundura into an art-oriented thinking and production center.

PhilosophyLab, which invites us to understand and read the philosophical concepts, will start on Jan. 28 with academic Umut Eldem’s speech titled “Is human an artificial intelligence?”

The event will also offer opportunities for discussion and exploration throughout the year of 2021, with a program that will center around intriguing topics from artificial intelligence to science fiction cinema.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines temporarily suspends Israel flights

    Turkish Airlines temporarily suspends Israel flights

  2. Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

    Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

  3. Foreigners edge back into Turkish markets

    Foreigners edge back into Turkish markets

  4. Turkey plans to vaccinate 12 million people by early March

    Turkey plans to vaccinate 12 million people by early March

  5. Ankara and Athens should give an ear to Papandreou

    Ankara and Athens should give an ear to Papandreou
Recommended
Lion cub Simba born in Singapore via artificial insemination

Lion cub Simba born in Singapore via artificial insemination
Van-style baseball becomes favorite recreational activity during ongoing winter season

Van-style baseball becomes favorite recreational activity during ongoing winter season
Go Turkey guides tourists to culinary delights

Go Turkey guides tourists to culinary delights

Burdur’s museums, archaeological sites fascinate visitors

Burdur’s museums, archaeological sites fascinate visitors
Arter’s exhibitions online in February

Arter’s exhibitions online in February
New herbaceous plant species discovered in northwest Turkey

New herbaceous plant species discovered in northwest Turkey
WORLD Dutch police deployed in force to curb rioting, looting

Dutch police deployed in force to curb rioting, looting

Police took to the streets of Dutch towns and cities in force on Jan. 26 night in an attempt to prevent violent rioting that shook the country for three successive nights after a nationwide curfew was introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

ECONOMY Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Roughly 1 million tons of cargo are to be transported via rail between Turkey and Iran this year, Turkish authorities said on Jan. 26. 
SPORTS Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attended his first training session with Fenerbahçe on Jan. 24 after completing his move to the Turkish side from England's Arsenal.