Kremlin dismisses as ’lies’ mass grave reports in Ukraine

Kremlin dismisses as ’lies’ mass grave reports in Ukraine

MOSCOW
Kremlin dismisses as ’lies’ mass grave reports in Ukraine

The Kremlin on Sept. 19 said that reports mass graves were found in the formerly Russian-controlled city of Izyum in eastern Ukraine were fabrications.

"These are lies," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding Moscow "will stand up for the truth in this story".

For Peskov it was "the same scenario as in Bucha", a town outside the capital Kyiv where dozens of bodies in civilian clothing were found in the streets after Russian troops left.

Moscow has refuted accusations of extrajudicial killings there.

Last week, some 450 graves were discovered in forests outside Izyum after the strategic city was recaptured from the Russians by Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian officials said 99 percent of the exhumed bodies showed signs of violent death.

TÜRKIYE Pelosi’s statements ‘sabotage’ Armenia-Azerbaijan diplomacy: Turkish VP

Pelosi’s statements ‘sabotage’ Armenia-Azerbaijan diplomacy: Turkish VP
MOST POPULAR

  1. Royal fans give London tourism a strong bump

    Royal fans give London tourism a strong bump

  2. Heavy fines mulled for violating second-hand car sales cap

    Heavy fines mulled for violating second-hand car sales cap

  3. Türkiye, US can solve bilateral problems, develop cooperation: Erdoğan

    Türkiye, US can solve bilateral problems, develop cooperation: Erdoğan

  4. Storm floods parts of Japan, wipes out power, dozens hurt

    Storm floods parts of Japan, wipes out power, dozens hurt

  5. Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world

    Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Recommended
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world

Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Storm floods parts of Japan, wipes out power, dozens hurt

Storm floods parts of Japan, wipes out power, dozens hurt
Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion
Iranian police fire tear gas at rally after woman’s funeral

Iranian police fire tear gas at rally after woman’s funeral
Strong quake strikes eastern Taiwan, Japan issues tsunami alert

Strong quake strikes eastern Taiwan, Japan issues tsunami alert
King Charles to host world leaders as UK readies for queen’s funeral

King Charles to host world leaders as UK readies for queen’s funeral
WORLD Kremlin dismisses as ’lies’ mass grave reports in Ukraine

Kremlin dismisses as ’lies’ mass grave reports in Ukraine

The Kremlin on Sept. 19 said that reports mass graves were found in the formerly Russian-controlled city of Izyum in eastern Ukraine were fabrications.
ECONOMY Heavy fines mulled for violating second-hand car sales cap

Heavy fines mulled for violating second-hand car sales cap

The government is preparing to impose heavy fines, up to 300,000 Turkish Liras ($16,400), on those who violate a recent regulation that introduced certain restrictions on the sale of second-hand cars.

SPORTS Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Bengisu Avcı has become the first Turkish woman to swim through the Catalina Channel, one of the seven ocean tracks in the world, making the country proud.