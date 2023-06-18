Kızılelma UAV test-fires indigenous guidance kit

TEKİRDAĞ

The indigenous HKG-82 guidance kit, developed by the Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Council’s (TÜBİTAK) Defense Industry Research and Development Institute, has demonstrated its precision and effectiveness during a recent test launch.

According to a statement released by the Industry and Technology Ministry, the test firing of the HGK-82 took place in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ’s Çorlu district. Türkiye’s first unmanned fighter aircraft Bayraktar Kızılelma, equipped with the guidance kit, successfully hit the designated target with full accuracy.

Developed considering short-runway ships such as the TCG Anadolu, Türkiye’s first LHD-class vessel, the fighter jet will play an important role in overseas missions.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır expressed his pride in the national munitions developed as part of the “National Technology Move,” highlighting their integration and successful performance. Kacır emphasized that the utilization of precision guidance kits in armed unmanned aerial vehicles would significantly strengthen Türkiye’s defense industry.

The HGK-82, a multi-throw guidance kit, enhances the precision strike capabilities of existing general-purpose bombs. It can operate effectively in all weather conditions and has the capability to hit moving objects, regardless of whether it is day or night. The minister stressed the importance of this ammunition in achieving full independence in the defense industry and further emphasized its national production and development.

For his part, TÜBİTAK head Hasan Mandal said the test-fire showcased the significant progress made in various projects, emphasizing the importance of research and technological advancements for Türkiye.

The guidance kit converts 227 kilogram (500 pounds) Mark-82 general-purpose bombs into air-to-ground smart weapons. A glass eye laser seeker, resistant to countermeasures and with over 315 degrees of view angle, again developed by TÜBİTAK-SAGE, provides guidance.