Kızılelma jet drone aces aggressive maneuver test

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s domestically developed jet-powered unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), Bayraktar Kızılelma PT-4, has successfully completed its “Afterburner Takeoff Aggressive Maneuver Test,” Baykar announced on May 28.

Selçuk Bayraktar, chairman of Baykar Technology, shared the achievement on X, posting footage of the Kızılelma PT-4’s test flight.

“Another critical threshold crossed for Kızılelma,” Bayraktar stated, highlighting the prototype’s flawless performance during the high-intensity maneuver test.

Launched in 2021 with Baykar’s full financial backing, the Bayraktar Kızılelma project aims to deliver Türkiye’s first unmanned fighter jet.

Kızılelma completed its maiden flight on Dec. 14, 2022. Bayraktar previously announced that serial production has begun, with plans to manufacture over 10 Kızılelma units in 2026.

The Kızılelma UCAV is designed for both air-to-ground and air-to-air combat, equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities to execute complex missions. Its low radar cross-section enhances stealth, making it a formidable asset on the battlefield. With a takeoff weight of 8.5 tons and a payload capacity of 1,500 kilograms, the drone integrates a nationally developed AESA radar, ensuring superior situational awareness.

A standout feature of Kızılelma is its ability to operate from short-runway ships, a capability set to revolutionize naval warfare. This allows the platform to undertake overseas missions, strengthening Türkiye’s strategic presence in the “Blue Homeland” maritime domain.

The UCAV will employ domestically produced munitions and operate with smart fleet autonomy, enabling coordinated missions with minimal human intervention.

The Kızılelma project reflects Türkiye’s commitment to self-reliance in defense manufacturing. Fully funded by Baykar, the project bypasses foreign dependency, ensuring that critical technologies remain under national control.

 

