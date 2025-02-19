Killing of 14 donkeys in Turkish Cyprus sparks outrage

ISTANBUL

Fourteen donkeys have been brutally killed by unidentified individuals in Turkish Cyprus, triggering rage among the citizens.

Donkeys, symbols of Turkish Cyprus and unique to the region, live in the Karpaz Peninsula's Taşkent Nature Park, attracting major attention among tourists.

However, 14 of these special, indigenous donkeys were found dead near a landfill, presumably shot at close range.

Similar attacks have also occurred in the past in the region as local farmers have previously expressed frustration over the donkeys damaging crops.

The latest incident sparked widespread outrage across the Turkish Cypriot community, with strong reactions from animal rights groups, politicians and the public.

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar condemned the killings, vowing to closely follow the investigation.

Kemal Başat, the director of the nature park, on the other hand, criticized the lack of support for donkey conservation efforts, noting that the care of a single donkey only costs 200 euros for a period of ten years.

They care for around 3,000 donkeys; however, they could only find sponsors for five in the last 12 months, citing that public support and financial backing remains minimal.

“At least 14 donkeys were ruthlessly killed. Hundreds of people liked, commented on, and shared our post on social media regarding this matter,” he said, noting that authorities also continuously posted statements. “We had calls consistently and had in-person meetings. But what is the outcome? I'm not sure.”

The Karpaz donkeys have become an iconic part of the region, yet their protection remains an issue as authorities face mounting pressure to prevent further attacks.