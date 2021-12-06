Kılıçdaroğlu vows to work to end 'polarization'

MERSİN

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), has vowed to work to end polarization in the country.

“People’s way of life or people’s identity should not be the subject of politics. We want everyone’s way of life to be respected. We want unity, we need to embrace each other….We do not want fight and polarization [in the society],” Kılıçdaroğlu said on Dec. 4 during a rally his party organized in the southern province of Mersin.

He added that the CHP will try to reach out to people to make this possible. “Winds of change are now blowing in Turkey, and nobody can stand against it. We believe in democracy. There is no reason to feel helpless,” the opposition leader said.

Kılıçdaroğlu also claimed that people are suffering from economic problems.

“Millions of young people, including university graduates, are now unemployed. When we come to power, we will ensure equal job opportunities for young people in the public sector,” he said, vowing to end poverty.

The opposition leader pledged to write off farmers’ interest debts to banks and the agricultural credit cooperative and provide more state support to farmers if the CHP comes to power.

“We will also establish a ministry to tackle the problems of tradespeople,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu also promised to reinstate the Istanbul Convention immediately and more action for women’s rights and to prevent violence against women.

The opposition leader said they would seek to improve ties with Syria, Libya, Egypt and Israel when they come to power.