Kılıçdaroğlu vows houses free of charge to quake victims if elected

ADIYAMAN

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the presidential candidate of Nation Alliance and Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader, pledged on April 12 to build houses for the earthquake victims free of charge if they come to power in the May 14 elections.

The Nation Alliance is determined to solve the nation’s problems, and they will serve the country without polarization, by “embracing each other, showing love and respect,” and with respect to the rights of citizens, Kılıçdaroğlu said at an iftar dinner in the southern province of Adıyaman.

The CHP leader said the quake victims suffered the irregularities in construction requirements of their houses, as the promised regulations were not properly implemented in these constructions.

“You trusted the state, you bought the flat. There was an earthquake, and it turned out that the promises made were not true, and those who signed that document did not sign the truth. You have lost your lives, your relatives have lost their lives,” he said.

“We’ll build your house, we’ll build your shop, we’ll build your barn. We will not take a penny from you.”

The CHP leader stressed that they “see politics as a race for goodness” and that they want peace at every house in Türkiye.

Kılıçdaroğlu vowed to enhance the prosperity of the citizens and said, “We will build a beautiful Türkiye where no child goes to bed hungry.”