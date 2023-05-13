Kılıçdaroğlu visits Anıtkabir ahead of pivotal elections

ANKARA
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the presidential candidate of the six-party Nation Alliance visited Anıtkabir on May 13, a day before the critical elections

Anıtkabir is the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the leader of the country’s War of Independence and founder of modern Türkiye.

Meanwhile, Kılıçdaroğlu on May 12 asked tens of thousands gathered to hear his final speech to go vote on Sunday to “change Türkiye’s destiny.”

“We will show the whole world that our beautiful country is one that can bring democracy through democratic means,” he said. 

 

