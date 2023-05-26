Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to ease burden of credit card debts

ANKARA

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader and Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has pledged the citizens to make regulations in order to ease the burden of credit card debts if he is elected as the president in the May 28 polls.

“I will produce a definitive solution for your credit card debts. The interest of your credit card debt will be completely erased and the principal will be paid in 36 monthly installments,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in an SMS message sent to citizens on May 25.

“Dear citizens, I know you’re trying to support house spending with debts. As soon as I come to power, I will come up with a definitive solution for your personal credit card debts,” he said.

The treasury of the state will take over the “credit card debts from the banks due to the economic depression caused by [President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan,” he stated.

“The interest on your credit card debt will be completely erased and the principal will be paid in 36 monthly installments. Thus, hundreds of thousands of our citizens will be saved from being crushed under this burden, they will breathe a sigh of relief, and their homes will not be demolished due to the swamp of debt,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“Remember, the May 28 election is a referendum to get rid of heavy debts or get stuck in a national debt swamp! Let those who love their homeland come to the ballot box,” he added.