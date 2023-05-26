Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to ease burden of credit card debts

Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to ease burden of credit card debts

ANKARA
Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to ease burden of credit card debts

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader and Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has pledged the citizens to make regulations in order to ease the burden of credit card debts if he is elected as the president in the May 28 polls.

“I will produce a definitive solution for your credit card debts. The interest of your credit card debt will be completely erased and the principal will be paid in 36 monthly installments,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in an SMS message sent to citizens on May 25.

“Dear citizens, I know you’re trying to support house spending with debts. As soon as I come to power, I will come up with a definitive solution for your personal credit card debts,” he said.

The treasury of the state will take over the “credit card debts from the banks due to the economic depression caused by [President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan,” he stated.

“The interest on your credit card debt will be completely erased and the principal will be paid in 36 monthly installments. Thus, hundreds of thousands of our citizens will be saved from being crushed under this burden, they will breathe a sigh of relief, and their homes will not be demolished due to the swamp of debt,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“Remember, the May 28 election is a referendum to get rid of heavy debts or get stuck in a national debt swamp! Let those who love their homeland come to the ballot box,” he added.

Turkey, Türkiye, Elections,

TÜRKIYE Overseas votes cast for runoff arrive home

Overseas votes cast for runoff arrive home
LATEST NEWS

  1. Overseas votes cast for runoff arrive home

    Overseas votes cast for runoff arrive home

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to ease burden of credit card debts

    Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to ease burden of credit card debts

  3. All 85 million to win if People’s Alliance succeeds on May 28: Erdoğan

    All 85 million to win if People’s Alliance succeeds on May 28: Erdoğan

  4. Man arrested after four killed in Japan gun and knife attack

    Man arrested after four killed in Japan gun and knife attack

  5. In Sudan's capital, risking death in search of water

    In Sudan's capital, risking death in search of water
Recommended
All 85 million to win if People’s Alliance succeeds on May 28: Erdoğan

All 85 million to win if People’s Alliance succeeds on May 28: Erdoğan
Kılıçdaroğlu threatens EU to annul 2016 migrant deal

Kılıçdaroğlu threatens EU to annul 2016 migrant deal
Green Left Party renews support to Kılıçdaroğlu despite reserves

Green Left Party renews support to Kılıçdaroğlu despite reserves
Erdoğan vows harmony in legislature, executive, judiciary organs

Erdoğan vows harmony in legislature, executive, judiciary organs
Victory Party announces its support to Kılıçdaroğlu in runoff

Victory Party announces its support to Kılıçdaroğlu in runoff
Kılıçdaroğlu, Özdağ continue talks for election support

Kılıçdaroğlu, Özdağ continue talks for election support
WORLD Man arrested after four killed in Japan gun and knife attack

Man arrested after four killed in Japan gun and knife attack

Japanese police on Friday detained a man who had holed up in a building after allegedly killing four people, including two police officers, in a gun and knife attack.
ECONOMY Crude steel production declines in April

Crude steel production declines in April

Türkiye’s crude steel production declined by 20.6 percent in April compared with the same month of 2022, according to data from the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”