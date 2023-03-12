Kılıçdaroğlu pays visit to quake zone

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the presidential candidate of the Nation Alliance and the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) chairman, visited the earthquake area over the weekend.

Accompanied by Ankara Metropolitan Mayor Mansur Yavaş, Kılıçdaroğlu visited the districts of the southern province of Kahramanmaraş. He toured the tents set up by the Ankara Municipality and spent the night in the earthquake tent on the second day of his visit to the quake zone.

Stating that there is still a tent and container problem in the earthquake area, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “Let them solve them quickly instead of arguing with us.”

“There is no problem in this country that cannot be solved. We will solve all your problems together. Get ready for May 14. I hope you will see that we will make a new understanding dominant. So we’re going to change the mindset,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, addressing the people in the Afşin district.

Meanwhile, İYİ (Good) Party Chairman Meral Akşener was also in the southern quake-hit province of Hatay. She was accompanied by Ekrem İmamoğlu, the mayor of the Istanbul Municipality.

She emphasized unity in her speech and said they were not rivals when the issue is the earthquake.

“We are not rivals during the earthquake. I wore a badge for the first time on my second visit to the earthquake zone. Because it doesn’t matter who is who, what opinion you have here,” Akşener said.

There are lessons to be learned from this earthquake, she said.

“Mr. [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan, as the president of this country, should have gathered the leaders of all parties in Çankaya, for example, at 8 o’clock that morning, to benefit from our ideas and at the same time ask for our support. How well would this earthquake have been managed if we had come together, expressed our ideas and brought together all our means? she asked.

