Kılıçdaroğlu hints expanding Nation Alliance

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has hinted at the possibility of expanding the six-party Nation Alliance.

“None of us, no CHP member, should lose hope. We are responsible for guiding Türkiye towards a brighter future, even in the most difficult circumstances. It’s not just about six parties. If necessary, I am ready to bring together 16 parties to lead Türkiye toward the light,” Kılıçdaroğlu proclaimed at his party’s group meeting on June 20.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s speech was eagerly anticipated as it followed calls for change within the party initiated by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

Despite the focus on internal transformation, the CHP leader highlighted the significance of retaining control of the Istanbul Municipality.

“Istanbul is of paramount importance to us and the world. They are still wondering how they can take Istanbul away from us. However, there is no reason to worry,” Kılıçdaroğlu assured party members.

For his part, İmamoğlu, a staunch advocate for change, reiterated his message during a protocol signing ceremony for a new subway route in Istanbul, acknowledging past mistakes and incomplete efforts within the party.

“I have been clear about the need for change. We have failures and incompleteness, which led us to lose elections,” İmamoğlu asserted.

When questioned about the fate of the Istanbul Municipality should he pursue the CHP leadership, the mayor previously responded, “We will consider Istanbul, Ankara, Türkiye and the future. However, this issue is not solely about Istanbul.”