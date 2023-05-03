Kılıçdaroğlu calls for unity

SİNOP
Türkiye has been polarized, but the country needs to unite again, Nation Alliance presidential candidate and Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said on May 3.

“We have to strengthen democracy. We’re so divided. We were divided into camps. Türkiye can’t take it. We have to be together,” he said holding a rally in the Black Sea province of Sinop.

“If our fathers and grandfathers fought at the National Independence War together. It is our duty to bring democracy to this country together. We have to raise Türkiye to the rear without camps, polarizations and fights,” he stated.

“Young people, I have a word for you,” the CHP leader said and pledged to “ensure” justice and merit in the country.

“The religion of the state is justice. Where there is no justice, there is no state, no richness, no law,” he stated.
Kılıçdaroğlu pledged to remove the interview in the public personnel selection examination (KPSS) appointments if they come to power.

“We will provide merit in the state. If you do not deliver the job competently, a complete disaster will occur,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu reiterated his criticism of the government’s decision regarding the privation of the tank and pallet factory whose stakes are partnered with a Qatari firm.

“The nationalist would not sell the soldier’s tank pallet factory to Qatar. I will take it, deliver it to our army,” he said.

