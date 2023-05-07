Kılıçdaroğlu addresses youngsters of Istanbul for ‘change’

ISTANBUL

Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate and Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said nearly 800,000 young electorates in Istanbul will play a crucial role in the May 14 polls.

“About 800,000 young people will vote for the first time in Istanbul. You will replace an authoritarian government with democratic means. You will leave an important gift to our political history and the world’s political history,” he said on May 6 while addressing a rally organized by the Nation Alliance in Istanbul’s Maltepe district.

“Are you ready for the change? Are you ready to bring democracy to Türkiye?” Kılıçdaroğlu asked.

The country needs peace, he said, blaming the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for polarizing the country. “They made our neighbor’s identity questioned. We will pull it out of Türkiye,” he added.

The CHP leader promised “not to make any discrimination” in the country if his bloc came to power. ”I will bring peace. I will embrace everyone. We will not harm anyone,” he stated.

Kılıçdaroğlu reiterated his pledge to return Syrian and Afghan refugees to their homeland.

“We will send off our Syrian and Afghan brothers to their countries within two years at the latest,” he said.

At the Maltepe rally, vice-presidential candidates Ankara Metropolitan Mayor Mansur Yavaş and Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Felicity Party Leader Temel Karamollaoğlu; Deva Party Chairman Ali Babacan, Democrat Party Chairman Gültekin Uysal, Future Party Chairman Ahmet Davutoğlu and İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener also addressed the crowds.