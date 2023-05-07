Kılıçdaroğlu addresses youngsters of Istanbul for ‘change’

Kılıçdaroğlu addresses youngsters of Istanbul for ‘change’

ISTANBUL
Kılıçdaroğlu addresses youngsters of Istanbul for ‘change’

Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate and Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said nearly 800,000 young electorates in Istanbul will play a crucial role in the May 14 polls.

“About 800,000 young people will vote for the first time in Istanbul. You will replace an authoritarian government with democratic means. You will leave an important gift to our political history and the world’s political history,” he said on May 6 while addressing a rally organized by the Nation Alliance in Istanbul’s Maltepe district.

“Are you ready for the change? Are you ready to bring democracy to Türkiye?” Kılıçdaroğlu asked.

The country needs peace, he said, blaming the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for polarizing the country. “They made our neighbor’s identity questioned. We will pull it out of Türkiye,” he added.

The CHP leader promised “not to make any discrimination” in the country if his bloc came to power. ”I will bring peace. I will embrace everyone. We will not harm anyone,” he stated.

Kılıçdaroğlu reiterated his pledge to return Syrian and Afghan refugees to their homeland.

“We will send off our Syrian and Afghan brothers to their countries within two years at the latest,” he said.

At the Maltepe rally, vice-presidential candidates Ankara Metropolitan Mayor Mansur Yavaş and Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Felicity Party Leader Temel Karamollaoğlu; Deva Party Chairman Ali Babacan, Democrat Party Chairman Gültekin Uysal, Future Party Chairman Ahmet Davutoğlu and İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener also addressed the crowds.

kemal kılıçdaroğlu,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan: 1.7 million people attend rally

Erdoğan: 1.7 million people attend rally
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: 1.7 million people attend rally

    Erdoğan: 1.7 million people attend rally

  2. Türkiye does not ask to return F-35 program, but wants money back: Turkish FM

    Türkiye does not ask to return F-35 program, but wants money back: Turkish FM

  3. Justice minister refutes claim of election talks with Öcalan

    Justice minister refutes claim of election talks with Öcalan

  4. Kılıçdaroğlu addresses youngsters of Istanbul for ‘change’

    Kılıçdaroğlu addresses youngsters of Istanbul for ‘change’

  5. Displaced quake survivors seek help to vote

    Displaced quake survivors seek help to vote
Recommended
Erdoğan: 1.7 million people attend rally

Erdoğan: 1.7 million people attend rally
Türkiye does not ask to return F-35 program, but wants money back: Turkish FM

Türkiye does not ask to return F-35 program, but wants money back: Turkish FM
Justice minister refutes claim of election talks with Öcalan

Justice minister refutes claim of election talks with Öcalan
Displaced quake survivors seek help to vote

Displaced quake survivors seek help to vote
At least 12 people killed in pile-up accident

At least 12 people killed in pile-up accident
We will build Century of Türkiye: Erdoğan

We will build Century of Türkiye: Erdoğan
WORLD Evacuations spur UN watchdog concern over Ukraine nuclear plant

Evacuations spur UN watchdog concern over Ukraine nuclear plant

Evacuations from the front line around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant prompted safety warnings from the UN nuclear watchdog on Saturday, as a string of recent strikes escalate predictions of a looming spring counteroffensive.

ECONOMY Ford recalls some vehicles for air bag problems

Ford recalls some vehicles for air bag problems

Ford Motor is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.

SPORTS Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage roared from off the pace to win the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, launching U.S. racing’s Triple Crown campaign as two more horse deaths on cast a pall on proceedings at Churchill Downs.