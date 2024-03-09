Kiev says Russia dropped bomb on Kherson

Kiev says Russia dropped bomb on Kherson

KIEV
Kiev says Russia dropped bomb on Kherson

Ukraine said Saturday a Russian bomb landed near a block of flats in the southern city of Kherson overnight wounding a child, while a teenaged boy died in shelling elsewhere.

Russia's invasion has dragged on for more than two years, with fierce fighting in the east and regular attacks away from the frontline.

"Last night, the Russian army struck the city with a bomb. The shell landed near a five-storey building," Kherson's administration said on social media.

It published a video of a destroyed building, with a large crater outside it.

"A seven-year-old boy who suffered from the shelling is under medical supervision," authorities said, adding that "the child's life is not in danger."

Officials in the central Dnipropetrovsk region said Russian shelling killed a teenager in the village of Chervonogrygorivka on the Dnipro river.

"A 16-year-old boy was killed. Another 22-year-old is in hospital," Sergiy Lysak, the region's head, said.

He said Russian forces had shelled the village, damaging a "private house."

Kiev's air force said earlier it had downed 12 out of 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia over the eastern Donetsk region and central Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.

In the embattled eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine said Saturday it had evacuated almost 200 people from frontline villages, including 21 children, amid fighting.

war,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kiev says Russia dropped bomb on Kherson

Kiev says Russia dropped bomb on Kherson
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kiev says Russia dropped bomb on Kherson

    Kiev says Russia dropped bomb on Kherson

  2. Sweden resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians

    Sweden resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians

  3. Aid boat readied as Gaza fighting rages before Ramadan

    Aid boat readied as Gaza fighting rages before Ramadan

  4. Grave situation in Gaza requires urgent attention, Fidan tells Blinken

    Grave situation in Gaza requires urgent attention, Fidan tells Blinken

  5. Bacon work marks debut on innovative trading platform

    Bacon work marks debut on innovative trading platform
Recommended
Sweden resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians

Sweden resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians
Aid boat readied as Gaza fighting rages before Ramadan

Aid boat readied as Gaza fighting rages before Ramadan
Iran crushing protests led to crimes against humanity’

Iran crushing protests led to 'crimes against humanity’
Plans gather pace for Gaza maritime aid corridor

Plans gather pace for Gaza maritime aid corridor
63 women killed in Gaza per day, says UNRWA

63 women killed in Gaza per day, says UNRWA
Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher

Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher
WORLD Kiev says Russia dropped bomb on Kherson

Kiev says Russia dropped bomb on Kherson

Ukraine said Saturday a Russian bomb landed near a block of flats in the southern city of Kherson overnight wounding a child, while a teenaged boy died in shelling elsewhere.
ECONOMY Türkiye strikes oil, gas cooperation deal with Somalia

Türkiye strikes oil, gas cooperation deal with Somalia

Türkiye and Somalia have reached an oil and gas cooperation agreement for the Horn of Africa, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has stated, in the latest step in strengthening ties between the two countries.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿