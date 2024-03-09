Kiev says Russia dropped bomb on Kherson

KIEV

Ukraine said Saturday a Russian bomb landed near a block of flats in the southern city of Kherson overnight wounding a child, while a teenaged boy died in shelling elsewhere.

Russia's invasion has dragged on for more than two years, with fierce fighting in the east and regular attacks away from the frontline.

"Last night, the Russian army struck the city with a bomb. The shell landed near a five-storey building," Kherson's administration said on social media.

It published a video of a destroyed building, with a large crater outside it.

"A seven-year-old boy who suffered from the shelling is under medical supervision," authorities said, adding that "the child's life is not in danger."

Officials in the central Dnipropetrovsk region said Russian shelling killed a teenager in the village of Chervonogrygorivka on the Dnipro river.

"A 16-year-old boy was killed. Another 22-year-old is in hospital," Sergiy Lysak, the region's head, said.

He said Russian forces had shelled the village, damaging a "private house."

Kiev's air force said earlier it had downed 12 out of 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia over the eastern Donetsk region and central Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.

In the embattled eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine said Saturday it had evacuated almost 200 people from frontline villages, including 21 children, amid fighting.