Kiev pushes allies to create no-fly zone in western Ukraine

Kiev pushes allies to create no-fly zone in western Ukraine

KIEV
Kiev pushes allies to create no-fly zone in western Ukraine

Lacking sufficient anti-aircraft systems to repel Russia's unrelenting attacks, Ukraine is pushing its European allies to establish a no-fly zone in the west of the country by deploying air defense systems in neighboring Poland and Romania, officials told AFP.

Kiev would like to create a safe space in western Ukraine where industry, energy infrastructure and civilians can be protected against the massive destruction unleashed by Russian strikes in recent months.

"I don't understand why NATO doesn't deploy Patriot systems along the Polish border," said lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko, referring to U.S.-manufactured air defense systems.

"After all, Russian missiles have already entered Polish and Romanian airspace. This would protect the borders of Poland and Romania and this would create a safe zone in the west and south of Ukraine," he added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba opened the debate in May, saying there was "no legal, security or moral argument that stands in the way of our partners shooting down Russian missiles over the territory of Ukraine from their territory."

President Volodymyr Zelensky has spent months pushing for more air defenses from his Western partners, but fresh supplies have only trickled in.

Recent victories for Kiev include Romania's promise of a Patriot missile defense system, and the United States has said it will prioritize sales of anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine for the next 16 months to allow it to replenish its stocks.

war,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech

Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech

    Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech

  2. Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

    Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

  3. Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower

    Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower

  4. Hong Kong museum celebrates life of architect IM Pei

    Hong Kong museum celebrates life of architect IM Pei

  5. Lanvin picks Peter Copping as artistic director

    Lanvin picks Peter Copping as artistic director
Recommended
Rights groups sue Netherlands again over jet parts to Israel

Rights groups sue Netherlands again over jet parts to Israel
Azerbaijan president calls snap parliamentary election

Azerbaijan president calls snap parliamentary election
Russia says US drone flights over Black Sea risk direct clash

Russia says US drone flights over Black Sea risk direct clash
Outrage as Afghan women excluded from UN-led talks with Taliban

Outrage as Afghan women excluded from UN-led talks with Taliban
MSF to halt medical work in Myanmars northern Rakhine

MSF to halt medical work in Myanmar's northern Rakhine
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued

7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued
WORLD Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech

Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech

A fired-up Joe Biden came out swinging Friday as he tried to make up for a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, insisting he was the right man to win November's U.S. presidential election.
ECONOMY Contactless payment limit to double as of July

Contactless payment limit to double as of July

The Turkish banking regulator has decreed that the threshold for contactless payments will be raised by 100 percent to 1,500 Turkish Liras as of July 1.
SPORTS Bronny James, LeBrons teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, LeBron's teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in Thursday's second round of the NBA Draft, setting up the first father-son combination in NBA history.
﻿