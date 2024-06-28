Kiev pushes allies to create no-fly zone in western Ukraine

KIEV

Lacking sufficient anti-aircraft systems to repel Russia's unrelenting attacks, Ukraine is pushing its European allies to establish a no-fly zone in the west of the country by deploying air defense systems in neighboring Poland and Romania, officials told AFP.

Kiev would like to create a safe space in western Ukraine where industry, energy infrastructure and civilians can be protected against the massive destruction unleashed by Russian strikes in recent months.

"I don't understand why NATO doesn't deploy Patriot systems along the Polish border," said lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko, referring to U.S.-manufactured air defense systems.

"After all, Russian missiles have already entered Polish and Romanian airspace. This would protect the borders of Poland and Romania and this would create a safe zone in the west and south of Ukraine," he added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba opened the debate in May, saying there was "no legal, security or moral argument that stands in the way of our partners shooting down Russian missiles over the territory of Ukraine from their territory."

President Volodymyr Zelensky has spent months pushing for more air defenses from his Western partners, but fresh supplies have only trickled in.

Recent victories for Kiev include Romania's promise of a Patriot missile defense system, and the United States has said it will prioritize sales of anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine for the next 16 months to allow it to replenish its stocks.