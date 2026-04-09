Key Indian states hold polls in test for support for Modi’s BJP

NEW DELHI

Voters in India's Assam and Kerala states and the federally administered region of Puducherry began casting ballots on Thursday in local elections seen as a test of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party.

The elections pit the BJP and its regional allies against a range of opposition parties. Assam and Puducherry are governed by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, while Kerala is ruled by the opposition.

Two other opposition-ruled states, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, will vote later this month. The results for all five regions are expected May 4.

The polls come while the public is concerned about rising energy costs and tighter cooking gas supplies due to the war in the Middle East.

The outcome could show whether Modi’s party can extend its dominance by making inroads into opposition strongholds. A strong showing would also bolster his federal government, as the 2024 national election forced his ruling party to rely on regional allies to form the government.

The elections are also crucial for opposition parties seeking to build a sustained challenge to the BJP’s dominance across the country.