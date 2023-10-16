Key grain deal thwarts global hunger crisis, says Erdoğan

ISTANBUL

Erdoğan highlighted the worsening food crisis resulting from recent wars and conflicts around Türkiye, underlining the importance of international collaboration.

"With the Black Sea initiative we launched together with the United Nations, we prevented the danger of a global hunger crisis by ensuring the shipment of 33 million tons of grain products to the world markets," Erdoğan said, speaking in a video message during an event organized in collaboration with Ankara and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Oct. 16.

The agreement, brokered in July 2022, allowed Ukraine to ship grain and other foodstuffs from three Black Sea ports. However, Russia obstructed the deal this July, citing secondary sanctions on shipment, banking and insurance, and escalated attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure.

In response, Ukraine established a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea, enabling over 20 vessels to exit its ports, bypassing Russia's blockade.

Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye's ongoing efforts to support regions at risk of hunger, with a particular focus on Africa.

In a diplomatic move, Erdoğan, during his visit to Sochi in early September, discussed a joint plan with Russia and Qatar to assist African nations by supplying 1 million tons of Russian wheat free of charge.

"Türkiye, among the most generous countries in the world in terms of development aid, will not hesitate to assume responsibility in solving the food and water crisis," he remarked.

His message extended an invitation to world leaders to take proactive steps in line with the "zero loss in food" goal, a part of the "zero waste" initiative led by the first lady Emine Erdoğan.

The president also cited FAO evaluations, indicating that one in nine people worldwide struggles with hunger despite the production up to 5 billion tons of food annually. He attributed this disparity to the staggering waste of 21 tons out of 127 tons of food produced every second globally.