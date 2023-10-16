Key grain deal thwarts global hunger crisis, says Erdoğan

Key grain deal thwarts global hunger crisis, says Erdoğan

ISTANBUL
Key grain deal thwarts global hunger crisis, says Erdoğan

Erdoğan highlighted the worsening food crisis resulting from recent wars and conflicts around Türkiye, underlining the importance of international collaboration.

"With the Black Sea initiative we launched together with the United Nations, we prevented the danger of a global hunger crisis by ensuring the shipment of 33 million tons of grain products to the world markets," Erdoğan said, speaking in a video message during an event organized in collaboration with Ankara and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Oct. 16.

The agreement, brokered in July 2022, allowed Ukraine to ship grain and other foodstuffs from three Black Sea ports. However, Russia obstructed the deal this July, citing secondary sanctions on shipment, banking and insurance, and escalated attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure.

In response, Ukraine established a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea, enabling over 20 vessels to exit its ports, bypassing Russia's blockade.

Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye's ongoing efforts to support regions at risk of hunger, with a particular focus on Africa.

In a diplomatic move, Erdoğan, during his visit to Sochi in early September, discussed a joint plan with Russia and Qatar to assist African nations by supplying 1 million tons of Russian wheat free of charge.

"Türkiye, among the most generous countries in the world in terms of development aid, will not hesitate to assume responsibility in solving the food and water crisis," he remarked.

His message extended an invitation to world leaders to take proactive steps in line with the "zero loss in food" goal, a part of the "zero waste" initiative led by the first lady Emine Erdoğan.

The president also cited FAO evaluations, indicating that one in nine people worldwide struggles with hunger despite the production up to 5 billion tons of food annually. He attributed this disparity to the staggering waste of 21 tons out of 127 tons of food produced every second globally.

world food day, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Black Sea Grain Initiative,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP leader warns party dissent ahead of main congress

CHP leader warns party dissent ahead of main congress
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP leader warns party dissent ahead of main congress

    CHP leader warns party dissent ahead of main congress

  2. Key grain deal thwarts global hunger crisis, says Erdoğan

    Key grain deal thwarts global hunger crisis, says Erdoğan

  3. China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war

    China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war

  4. Polish opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows ruling conservatives lose majority

    Polish opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows ruling conservatives lose majority

  5. Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime

    Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime
Recommended
CHP leader warns party dissent ahead of main congress

CHP leader warns party dissent ahead of main congress
Artist paints on quake-hit Hatay

Artist paints on quake-hit Hatay
45.5 mln tons of waste reintegrated into economy: Minister

45.5 mln tons of waste reintegrated into economy: Minister
Historic Levantine mansion to open doors in 2024

Historic Levantine mansion to open doors in 2024
YSP rebrands as HEDEP

YSP rebrands as HEDEP
CHPs Özel calls for renewed alliances in local polls

CHP's Özel calls for renewed alliances in local polls
WORLD China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war

China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war

China prepared on Monday to host representatives of 130 countries for a forum that will be overshadowed by the Israel-Gaza war, as an increasingly assertive Beijing is asked to help de-escalate the violence.

ECONOMY IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat

IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced member nations agreed to increase their contributions to the global lender and give sub-Saharan Africa a third seat on its executive board at its first meetings on the continent since 1973.

SPORTS Lutsenko claims victory in Tour of Türkiye

Lutsenko claims victory in Tour of Türkiye

The 58th Presidential Tour of Türkiye (TUR) concluded on Oct. 15 in Istanbul’s historic Sultanahmet Square, with Alexey Lutsenko of Kazakhstan's Astana team claiming the winner’s turquoise jersey.