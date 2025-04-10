Erdoğan issues key appointments for policy committees

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a series of appointments early April 10, with numerous familiar and high-ranking figures being entrusted with key positions.

Türkiye made diplomatic appointments to the embassies in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burkina Faso, Ireland and Nigeria.

Additionally, 13 universities saw the appointment of rectors.

Renowned singer Orhan Gencebay was appointed to a presidential committee responsible for culture and arts policies.

National athlete Şahika Ercüme was also named to another committee on social and youth policies.

The president’s Chief Foreign Policy and Security Advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç was appointed as a member of the committee on security and foreign policies.

Senior Advisor Mehmet Uçum was reappointed to the committee on legal policies.

Yiğit Bulut, another of the president’s advisors, will continue in his position on the committee responsible for economic policies.