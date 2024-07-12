Kevin Costner's second 'Horizon' film pulled from release

Kevin Costner's second 'Horizon' film pulled from release

NEW YORK
Kevin Costners second Horizon film pulled from release

The August theatrical release for the second chapter of Kevin Costner’s ambitious Western epic “Horizon: An American Saga” has been canceled after the first film fizzled in theaters.

New Line Cinema announced on July 10 that “Horizon: Chapter 2” will not hit theaters on Aug. 16 as scheduled. The studio had planned an unusually fast back-to-back release for the two “Horizon” films. But after the first chapter collected a modest $23 million in its first two weeks in theaters, the distributor pivoted.

“Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema have decided not to release ‘Horizon: Chapter 2’ in order to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of ‘Horizon’ over the coming weeks," a spokesperson for New Line said in a statement.

For now, the release of “Chapter 2” will be marked TBD on the theatrical calendar. The first “Horizon,” which opened in theaters on June 28, will land on premium on-demand July 16. 

The move is a humbling acknowledgement that Costner's big theatrical gamble for his decades long passion project has failed to catch on with audiences.

The first chapter of “Horizon,” which debuted in May at the Cannes Film Festival, cost some $100 million to make, making its path to profitability extremely challenging if not impossible. Costner put some of his own money into it, and has already begun shooting a third installment of what he envisions will ultimately be four movies.

When asked in May about the movies hitting theaters in quick succession, Costner said, “The studio wanted to try that. I knew this was going to come out fairly quickly, like every four or five months. That may have been easier. But this is something they feel like people can remember the first one and it can tie into the second one.”

Costner, who directed, co-wrote and co-stars in the films, had been trying to make “Horizon” for more than 30 years. While releasing the film, Costner confirmed his exit from the hit series “Yellowstone.” The ultimate destination of “Horizon,” he acknowledged, was always going to be on TV.

“They’re going to break this up into a hundred pieces, you know what I mean?” said Costner. “After four of these, they’re going to have 13, 14 hours of film and they’re going to turn into 25 hours of TV, and they’re going to do whatever they’re going to do. That’s just the way we live in our life but they’ll also exist in this form. And that was important for me, to make sure that happened. And I was the one who paid for it.”

cancelled,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

    Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

  2. North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration

    North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration

  3. Australian PM tells Russia to 'back off' over spying allegation

    Australian PM tells Russia to 'back off' over spying allegation

  4. Five handed hefty jail terms for 2023 murder of Ecuador candidate

    Five handed hefty jail terms for 2023 murder of Ecuador candidate

  5. Biden defiant on campaign trail but pressure mounts

    Biden defiant on campaign trail but pressure mounts
Recommended
Booming Turkish TV drama industry captures hearts, boosts tourism

Booming Turkish TV drama industry captures hearts, boosts tourism
Son of Asia’s richest man to marry in extravagant wedding

Son of Asia’s richest man to marry in extravagant wedding
Türkiye’s oil wrestlers compete for gold and glory

Türkiye’s oil wrestlers compete for gold and glory
Ukraine Freedom Orchestra goes on tour

Ukraine Freedom Orchestra goes on tour
Herises specialty is inner Aegean cuisine

Herise's specialty is inner Aegean cuisine
Excavations unearth third major gate of ancient Ephesus city

Excavations unearth third major gate of ancient Ephesus city
Stegosaurus skeleton to fetch millions at New York auction

Stegosaurus skeleton to fetch millions at New York auction
WORLD Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said a strike on a displacement camp in the south of the Palestinian territory killed at least 20 people Saturday.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

England manager Gareth Southgate said he was "immensely proud" to lead the Three Lions into a first ever major tournament final on foreign soil after a dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands on July 10.
﻿