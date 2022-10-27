Underwater works continue in Kerpe

KOCAELİ

Important findings that have been obtained in the first scientific underwater excavation in the Kerpe region of Kocaeli’s Kandıra district reveal that the region was an important point of maritime trade without interruption from the ancient period to the Ottoman period.

The first scientific underwater excavation has been carried out in Kerpe since 2020. The finds in the area gave a wide range of dates from the 4th century to the 18th century. Examinations on the finds provide information about the commercial relations between the countries.

The region, formerly known as Nicomedia in the ancient period, was established in the 7th century B.C. and used by the colonists of Miletus as a transfer and distribution point for the expansion, protection and further use of maritime trade routes in the Black Sea.

Later in the 4th century, it made great economic contributions to the Roman Empire. It was reported that the region also made serious economic contributions to the Ottoman state. Products such as marble, logs, wood and charcoal were transported to Istanbul from the ports in Kerpe.

The ports in the region revealed that there was uninterrupted maritime trade from the ancient period to the Ottoman period. On the other hand, the ruins of an ancient breakwater and castle can still be partially seen today.

Emphasizing that the work carried out in Kerpe is important as it is the first scientific underwater excavation on the Black Sea coast, Kocaeli Museum Director Serkan Gedük said the region made serious economic contributions both in the Roman and Ottoman periods.

“Thanks to its geopolitical location between the west and east and its sheltered harbor, this region has maintained its importance as a major industrial and commercial center throughout the ages, despite numerous devastating earthquakes. It is a port city that was the capital of the Roman Empire,” he said, adding that the works will form the basis for the museum and underwater archaeological park planned to be established in the city.