Underwater works continue in Kerpe

Underwater works continue in Kerpe

KOCAELİ
Underwater works continue in Kerpe

Important findings that have been obtained in the first scientific underwater excavation in the Kerpe region of Kocaeli’s Kandıra district reveal that the region was an important point of maritime trade without interruption from the ancient period to the Ottoman period.

The first scientific underwater excavation has been carried out in Kerpe since 2020. The finds in the area gave a wide range of dates from the 4th century to the 18th century. Examinations on the finds provide information about the commercial relations between the countries.

The region, formerly known as Nicomedia in the ancient period, was established in the 7th century B.C. and used by the colonists of Miletus as a transfer and distribution point for the expansion, protection and further use of maritime trade routes in the Black Sea.

Later in the 4th century, it made great economic contributions to the Roman Empire. It was reported that the region also made serious economic contributions to the Ottoman state. Products such as marble, logs, wood and charcoal were transported to Istanbul from the ports in Kerpe.

The ports in the region revealed that there was uninterrupted maritime trade from the ancient period to the Ottoman period. On the other hand, the ruins of an ancient breakwater and castle can still be partially seen today.

Emphasizing that the work carried out in Kerpe is important as it is the first scientific underwater excavation on the Black Sea coast, Kocaeli Museum Director Serkan Gedük said the region made serious economic contributions both in the Roman and Ottoman periods.

“Thanks to its geopolitical location between the west and east and its sheltered harbor, this region has maintained its importance as a major industrial and commercial center throughout the ages, despite numerous devastating earthquakes. It is a port city that was the capital of the Roman Empire,” he said, adding that the works will form the basis for the museum and underwater archaeological park planned to be established in the city.

Ottoman Empire, ancient city,

TÜRKIYE US ambassador Flake poses as James Bond on Grand Bazaars roof

US ambassador Flake poses as 'James Bond' on Grand Bazaar's roof 
MOST POPULAR

  1. Abramovich to become Istanbulite

    Abramovich to become Istanbulite

  2. Some foreigners can now work in Türkiye without work permit

    Some foreigners can now work in Türkiye without work permit

  3. New measures should be taken for driving e-scooters: Experts

    New measures should be taken for driving e-scooters: Experts

  4. Private sector offers new rental houses system

    Private sector offers new rental houses system

  5. Hong Kong may become Russia haven: Experts

    Hong Kong may become Russia haven: Experts
Recommended
An exiled actress stars in a piercing portrait of Iran

An exiled actress stars in a piercing portrait of Iran
Recordings show some ‘mute’ animals communicate vocally

Recordings show some ‘mute’ animals communicate vocally
Berlin conductor Petrenko worried ‘no one needs us anymore’

Berlin conductor Petrenko worried ‘no one needs us anymore’
Istanbul Biennial unveils ‘Golden Horn in the Golden Horn’

Istanbul Biennial unveils ‘Golden Horn in the Golden Horn’
Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West over anti-Semitic remarks

Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West over anti-Semitic remarks
Paleolithic workshop unearthed in cave

Paleolithic workshop unearthed in cave
WORLD Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections

Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are among those meeting in Australia this week to decide the future of Antarctica’s pristine waters.

ECONOMY Canada rejects part of Rogers, Shaw merger

Canada rejects part of Rogers, Shaw merger

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Oct. 25 formally rejected part of a deal between Canadian telecom giants Rogers and Shaw to merge, insisting on the need for competition in the wireless market.

SPORTS Sports should be recognized as human right, says minister

Sports should be recognized as human right, says minister

Sports should be recognized as a human right, Sports and Youth Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said, pointing out Türkiye’s ongoing international fight against corruption in sports.