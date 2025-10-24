Kermit aims to ease French nerves at Art Basel Paris

PARIS

A huge inflatable Kermit the frog will be the star of the Art Basel Paris contemporary art fair this week in the French capital, unnerved by a daring heist at the Louvre.

"Kermit the Frog, Even" is a 20-meter blow-up figure by Venezuelan-U.S. artist Alex Da Corte with its head deflated at the artist's request.

The beloved Muppet Show puppet has already been on display for several days in the Place Vendome, where the world's top jewelers showcase their most valuable and extravagant pieces.

Kermit succeeds last year's giant mushroom by German artist Carsten Hoeller and the Wave by Switzerland's Urs Fischer in 2023.

Its head is deflated as "a way of paying tribute to U.S. public broadcaster PBS," which aired the Muppet Show in the 1970s and is now "facing drastic budget cuts," explained Art Basel Paris director Clement Delepine.

This is the fourth fair in Paris organized by Switzerland's Art Basel, which organizes a series of contemporary art fairs around the world.

More than 200 galleries from around 40 countries are expected to take part in the main event from Friday to Sunday under the huge glass dome roof of the Grand Palais in Paris.

Coming just days after thieves made off in broad daylight with eight pieces of priceless royal jewelry from the Louvre museum, organisers are at pains to reassure participants.

"The safety and protection of our exhibitors, visitors and teams is an absolute priority," Art Basel Paris told AFP, pointing to "comprehensive security measures".

In addition to the central event in the Grand Palais, monumental works have been installed across central Paris as part of a free public program.

These include huge sculptures by contemporary artists Wang Keping (China), Stefan Rinck (Germany), Leiko Ikemura (Japan) and Thomas Houseago (U.K.)

Visitors can also explore a jungle wall of wild grasses made of nylon, plastic and polyester by Madagascan artist Joel Andrianomearisoa.

The Petit Palais, meanwhile, is currently home to Julius von Bismarck's mesmerizing "The Elephant in the Room."

This features a life-sized giraffe and a replica of an equestrian statue of Otto von Bismarck, the first chancellor of the German Empire, both constantly change shape in slow motion.

According to the UBS 2025 annual survey, published by Art Basel, global sales of modern and contemporary art fell by 12 percent in 2024 to $57.5 billion, the second straight annual fall.