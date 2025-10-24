Kermit aims to ease French nerves at Art Basel Paris

Kermit aims to ease French nerves at Art Basel Paris

PARIS
Kermit aims to ease French nerves at Art Basel Paris

A huge inflatable Kermit the frog will be the star of the Art Basel Paris contemporary art fair this week in the French capital, unnerved by a daring heist at the Louvre.

"Kermit the Frog, Even" is a 20-meter blow-up figure by Venezuelan-U.S. artist Alex Da Corte with its head deflated at the artist's request.

The beloved Muppet Show puppet has already been on display for several days in the Place Vendome, where the world's top jewelers showcase their most valuable and extravagant pieces.

Kermit succeeds last year's giant mushroom by German artist Carsten Hoeller and the Wave by Switzerland's Urs Fischer in 2023.

Its head is deflated as "a way of paying tribute to U.S. public broadcaster PBS," which aired the Muppet Show in the 1970s and is now "facing drastic budget cuts," explained Art Basel Paris director Clement Delepine.

This is the fourth fair in Paris organized by Switzerland's Art Basel, which organizes a series of contemporary art fairs around the world.

More than 200 galleries from around 40 countries are expected to take part in the main event from Friday to Sunday under the huge glass dome roof of the Grand Palais in Paris.

Coming just days after thieves made off in broad daylight with eight pieces of priceless royal jewelry from the Louvre museum, organisers are at pains to reassure participants.

"The safety and protection of our exhibitors, visitors and teams is an absolute priority," Art Basel Paris told AFP, pointing to "comprehensive security measures".

In addition to the central event in the Grand Palais, monumental works have been installed across central Paris as part of a free public program.

These include huge sculptures by contemporary artists Wang Keping (China), Stefan Rinck (Germany), Leiko Ikemura (Japan) and Thomas Houseago (U.K.)

Visitors can also explore a jungle wall of wild grasses made of nylon, plastic and polyester by Madagascan artist Joel Andrianomearisoa.

The Petit Palais, meanwhile, is currently home to Julius von Bismarck's mesmerizing "The Elephant in the Room."

This features a life-sized giraffe and a replica of an equestrian statue of Otto von Bismarck, the first chancellor of the German Empire, both constantly change shape in slow motion.

According to the UBS 2025 annual survey, published by Art Basel, global sales of modern and contemporary art fell by 12 percent in 2024 to $57.5 billion, the second straight annual fall.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor
LATEST NEWS

  1. US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

    US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

  2. Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

    Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

  3. UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

    UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

  4. Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

    Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

  5. Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy

    Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy
Recommended
Photo exhibition on Şanlıurfa opens in Vienna

Photo exhibition on Şanlıurfa opens in Vienna
Bon Jovi announces first tour since vocal cord surgery

Bon Jovi announces first tour since vocal cord surgery
Shops unearthed in Hyllarima’s agora

Shops unearthed in Hyllarima’s agora
Seed, plant remains in Küllüoba reveal burial ritual

Seed, plant remains in Küllüoba reveal burial ritual
Ballerina Misty Copeland retires from American Ballet Theater

Ballerina Misty Copeland retires from American Ballet Theater
Auction house to sell Gene Hackman’s possessions

Auction house to sell Gene Hackman’s possessions
WORLD US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

The United States named a veteran diplomat on Oct. 24 as the civilian lead in a body monitoring the Gaza ceasefire, seeking to push forward a durable end to the war.
ECONOMY Trump ends all Canada trade talks over fake tariff ad

Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 24 doubled down on ending trade talks with Canada over an anti-tariff advertising campaign, as Prime Minister Mark Carney sought to downplay the sudden rupture.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe claimed back-to-back wins in the Europa League with a 1-0 home victory over Stuttgart on Oct. 23, while Samsunspor powered to a 3-0 defeat of Dynamo Kyiv for their second straight Conference League win.  
﻿