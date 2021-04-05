Kenyan athletes claim victory in Istanbul Half Marathon

  • April 05 2021 09:16:44

Kenyan athletes claim victory in Istanbul Half Marathon

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Kenyan athletes claim victory in Istanbul Half Marathon

Kenyan runners Ruth Chepngetich and Kibiwott Kandie clinched the 16th edition of the Istanbul Half Marathon, an annual road running event that hosted thousands of athletes this year.

Chepngetich, 26, clocked 21 km (13 miles) run in 1 hour, 4 minutes and 2 seconds to break the world record in the women's category.

"And the 26-year-old, in her first race of 2021, kept going all the way to the line to clock 64:01, 29 seconds inside Ababel Yeshaneh's February 2020 world record set in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE," the Olympic Channel said in a statement.

Ethiopian athlete Yalemzerf Yehualaw was second in 1 hour, 4 minutes and 40 seconds, while Kenyan runner Hellen Obiri came third in 1 hour, 4 minutes and 51 seconds.

Meanwhile, Kenyan athlete Kibiwott Kandie won the men's category in record 59 minutes and 35 seconds.

Geoffrey Kamworor trailed 0.3 seconds behind Kandie, and Roncer Kipkorir also from Kenya came third, 11 seconds behind the leader.

N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon is among the top eight marathons in the world. It took place at the historical peninsula in Istanbul.

A total of 4,000 athletes ran 21 km (13 miles) distance on the streets of the Turkish metropolis.

The runners and participants entered the field with HES code, a system designed to minimize the virus risk in Turkey.

The start and the finish line was located in Yenikapı Event Area on the city’s European side. The total prize money was $33,000.

Sports,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ancient Assos astonishes with nature and culture

    Ancient Assos astonishes with nature and culture

  2. Turkish officials lambast ex-soldiers' 'declaration'

    Turkish officials lambast ex-soldiers' 'declaration'

  3. Virus cases increasing among young people in Turkey, says health minister

    Virus cases increasing among young people in Turkey, says health minister

  4. 'Natural aquarium' in Sivas attracts visitors

    'Natural aquarium' in Sivas attracts visitors

  5. 'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

    'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors
Recommended
Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü in Turkey with coronavirus

Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü in Turkey with coronavirus
Süper Lig race continues amid row over referee

Süper Lig race continues amid row over referee
Larkin leads Anadolu Efes to overtime win over Baskonia

Larkin leads Anadolu Efes to overtime win over Baskonia
Two Galatasaray players contract coronavirus

Two Galatasaray players contract coronavirus

Turkey held to draw against Latvia in World Cup qualifier

Turkey held to draw against Latvia in World Cup qualifier
No fans at Turkey-Latvia World Cup quals in Istanbul

No fans at Turkey-Latvia World Cup quals in Istanbul
WORLD More than 75 dead in Indonesia, East Timor floods, dozens missing

More than 75 dead in Indonesia, East Timor floods, dozens missing

More than 75 people have died and dozens are still missing after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor, officials said on April 5, turning small communities into wastelands of mud and uprooted trees.
ECONOMY Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 16.19% in March

Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 16.19% in March

Turkey posted a 16.19% annual rise in consumer prices in March, the country’s statistical authority announced on April 5. 
SPORTS Kenyan athletes claim victory in Istanbul Half Marathon

Kenyan athletes claim victory in Istanbul Half Marathon

Kenyan runners Ruth Chepngetich and Kibiwott Kandie clinched the 16th edition of the Istanbul Half Marathon, an annual road running event that hosted thousands of athletes this year.