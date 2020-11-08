Kenyan athletes claim titles in 42nd Istanbul Marathon

  • November 08 2020 10:24:00

Kenyan athletes claim titles in 42nd Istanbul Marathon

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Kenyan athletes claim titles in 42nd Istanbul Marathon

Kenyan athletes clinched crowns in the 42nd Istanbul Marathon, the world's only intercontinental footrace, on Nov. 8.

Benard Cheruiyot Sang finished the race in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 49 seconds to come first in men's category.

In women's race, Diana Chemtai Kipyogei claimed the title in 2 hours 22 minutes and 6 seconds.

Another Kenyan runner Felix Kimutai trailed 11 seconds behind Sang to be the runner-up and Zewudu Hailu Bekele from Ethiopia came third as he finished the men's race 34 seconds behind the leader

The starting point of the marathon was the Yenikapi Event Area on the European side, instead of the July 15 Martyrs Bridge on the Asian side.

The runners passed the bridge giving a spectacular view of the Bosphorus, and tour many historic sites, including the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia.

The marathon ended in the Yenikapı Event Area with the runners crossing the Bosphorus bridge twice for the first time in the event's history.

 

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Azerbaijan close to Upper Karabakh victory: Erdoğan

    Azerbaijan close to Upper Karabakh victory: Erdoğan

  2. Farewell to Gli, beloved cat of Hagia Sophia Mosque

    Farewell to Gli, beloved cat of Hagia Sophia Mosque

  3. Turkey, Russia intensify talks for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Turkey, Russia intensify talks for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

  4. Main opposition CHP hails Biden's US election win

    Main opposition CHP hails Biden's US election win

  5. Turkey tests indigenous UAV camera

    Turkey tests indigenous UAV camera
Recommended
29 virus cases at minor league football club

29 virus cases at minor league football club
Turkey finalizes preparations for Formula 1 Grand Prix

Turkey finalizes preparations for Formula 1 Grand Prix
Fenerbahçe executives acquitted from match-fixing case

Fenerbahçe executives acquitted from match-fixing case
Turkey announces national squad for November matches

Turkey announces national squad for November matches

Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke

Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke
Intercontinental Istanbul marathon to kick off Sunday

Intercontinental Istanbul marathon to kick off Sunday

WORLD Shusha city liberated from Armenias occupation: Azerbaijan

Shusha city liberated from Armenia's occupation: Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani city of Shusha has been liberated from the occupation of Armenian forces, the country's leader announced on Nov. 8.
ECONOMY Turkey dismisses central bank governor

Turkey dismisses central bank governor

Turkey dismissed Murat Uysal as central bank governor early on Nov. 7 and replaced him with former finance minister Naci Ağbal, who was until now the head of the Strategy and Budget Presidency.

SPORTS 29 virus cases at minor league football club

29 virus cases at minor league football club

A lower-division Turkish football club reported on Nov. 7 that 29 people on both the team and its staff had contracted the novel coronavirus.