Kenya to borrow funds, spend less after scrapping tax hikes

Kenya to borrow funds, spend less after scrapping tax hikes

NAIROBI
Kenya to borrow funds, spend less after scrapping tax hikes

Kenyan President William Ruto has announced fresh borrowing plans and spending cuts after contentious tax hikes were scrapped following protests that left 39 people dead.

The East African nation was left reeling after peaceful rallies over the steep tax increases flared into violence with police firing at crowds who stormed parliament, leaving it partly ablaze.

While mostly led by Gen-Z Kenyans, the rallies tapped into a wider sense of anger against an annual finance bill, which Ruto was forced to abandon while warning of a massive funding shortfall.

"We will be proposing to the National Assembly a budget cut of not the entire 346, but a budget cut of 177 billion and borrowing the difference [around 169 billion shillings]," said Ruto.

Public debt amounts to some 10 trillion shillings ($78 billion), around 70 percent of Kenya's GDP.

The decision to borrow would result in the fiscal deficit rising "from 3.3 percent to 4.6 percent", but would pay for some services, Ruto said.

These would include the hiring of secondary school teachers and medical interns, as well as continuing to fund a milk stabilisation and fertiliser programme that protects farmers.

Ruto announced several belt-tightening measures including the absorption of 47 state-run organisations and companies with other departments.

Ruto announced the budget for government renovations would also be halved.

"All non-essential travel by state and public officers is hereby suspended," he added.

Anger has simmered over Ruto's extensive foreign travel, with the president jetting back to Kenya just before the first protests, following a high-profile trip to Washington.

protest ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Eskişehir fest welcomes dozens of parachutists

Eskişehir fest welcomes dozens of parachutists
LATEST NEWS

  1. Eskişehir fest welcomes dozens of parachutists

    Eskişehir fest welcomes dozens of parachutists

  2. First necropol without rock-carved graves found in Cappadocia

    First necropol without rock-carved graves found in Cappadocia

  3. Türkiye’s EU bid should not be left on paper: CHP

    Türkiye’s EU bid should not be left on paper: CHP

  4. Parliament to discuss new academy for teacher training

    Parliament to discuss new academy for teacher training

  5. Turkish jet trainer proposed to US Navy: Report

    Turkish jet trainer proposed to US Navy: Report
Recommended
Current account, industrial output data to be released this week

Current account, industrial output data to be released this week
Chinese EV maker BYD said to plan $1 billion factory in Türkiye

Chinese EV maker BYD said to plan $1 billion factory in Türkiye
Air passenger traffic grows 12 percent in six months

Air passenger traffic grows 12 percent in six months
Nearly 22,000 businesses fined for violating price display rule

Nearly 22,000 businesses fined for violating price display rule
Cash budget posts 431 billion Turkish Liras deficit in June

Cash budget posts 431 billion Turkish Liras deficit in June
Fuel shortages a bitter pill for Cubas sugar cane producers

Fuel shortages a bitter pill for Cuba's sugar cane producers
WORLD Newly identified Srebrenica victims to be laid rest on anniversary

Newly identified Srebrenica victims to be laid rest on anniversary

Bosnia and Herzegovina has finalized arrangements to bid farewell to 14 additional victims of the Srebrenica genocide on the 29th anniversary of the atrocity.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿