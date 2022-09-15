Kayaalp becomes world champion for fifth time

Kayaalp becomes world champion for fifth time

BELGRADE
Kayaalp becomes world champion for fifth time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp has broken new ground by being the world champion for the fifth time.

The Greco-Roman style wrestler has bagged the gold medal in the 130kg category in the World Wrestling Championships in Serbia’s capital Belgrade on Sept. 13, after defeating his Iranian competitor, Amin Mirzazadeh.

“I have been a wrestler who has bagged the most medals in Türkiye’s history. It is a great honor,” said Kayaalp, who is also the 11th time European champion.

Posing for the media showing five fingers resembling his world championships, Kayaalp dedicated the victory to his family.

“Through the week, my son sent me videos showing him shouting ‘five, five, five.’ I hope they were not too excited after the final match,” he stated.

When asked what his new targets will be, the 32-year-old wrestler said he has only one and half years more ahead to compete in sports.

“I want to be the European champion one more time and bag gold at the Olympics,” he added.

Meanwhile, one other champion came in Belgrade from the Turkish national Greco-Roman wrestling team.

Bagging two gold and three bronze medals and with a total of 125 points, the national team became the champions as a team after 13 years.

The last time the national team got on the podium as champions was in the world championship held in Denmark in 2009.

Azerbaijan finished the tournament as runner-up with 118 points and Serbia was third with 110 points.

TÜRKIYE Number of housing project applicants continues to rise

Number of housing project applicants continues to rise
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye enjoys tourism boom, says minister

    Türkiye enjoys tourism boom, says minister

  2. Experts await more bonito, less anchovy in new season

    Experts await more bonito, less anchovy in new season

  3. No food supply security problems, says committee

    No food supply security problems, says committee

  4. Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend

    Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend

  5. Thrace’s largest theater unearthed in Perinthos

    Thrace’s largest theater unearthed in Perinthos
Recommended
Trabzonspor seeks salvation on European stage

Trabzonspor seeks salvation on European stage
Turkish wrestler wins world championship

Turkish wrestler wins world championship
Swiatek says ‘sky’s the limit’ after US Open triumph

Swiatek says ‘sky’s the limit’ after US Open triumph
Argentina’s four-time NBA champ Ginobili enters Hall of Fame

Argentina’s four-time NBA champ Ginobili enters Hall of Fame
Raspadori fires Napoli to top

Raspadori fires Napoli to top
Turkish clubs launch Europa League bids

Turkish clubs launch Europa League bids
WORLD China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence.

ECONOMY No food supply security problems, says committee

No food supply security problems, says committee

Despite the unfavorable developments globally, there are no risks to food supply security in Türkiye thanks to measures in place, said the Food and Agricultural Products Monitoring and Assessment Committee in a statement on Sept. 14.
SPORTS Kayaalp becomes world champion for fifth time

Kayaalp becomes world champion for fifth time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp has broken new ground by being the world champion for the fifth time.