Kardashian ‘re-evaluating’ Balenciaga ties after controversial ads

Kardashian ‘re-evaluating’ Balenciaga ties after controversial ads

NEW YORK
Kardashian ‘re-evaluating’ Balenciaga ties after controversial ads

Reality show star and social media titan Kim Kardashian said she is “re-evaluating” her involvement with luxury fashion house Balenciaga, after it apologized for ads featuring children holding teddy bears wearing what critics called bondage gear.

The French brand, part of the luxury Kering group, last week withdrew the photos from the Spring/Summer 2023 advertising campaign. Two of them showed young children holding handbags in the shape of teddy bears, which were wearing black leather straps with silver studs.

Internet commentators noticed another photo from a Balenciaga-Adidas ad collaboration showed printed documents from a US Supreme Court ruling on child pornography.

After that revelation, Balenciaga filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company that produced the advertisements, according to reports. “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” Kardashian, a celebrity ambassador for the brand, wrote on Instagram on Nov. 27, adding that she had spent the last few days talking with the Balenciaga team “to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

“The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society - period,” she wrote.

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand,” the star posted to her account, which has 74 million followers.Last week, Balenciaga posted an apology on its own Instagram account.

 “Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms,” the post said. They then posted another apology, this time addressing the ad that featured the court documents referencing child pornography laws.

 “We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot,” the post said.

The New York Post reported that Balenciaga had filed a $25 million lawsuit against production company North Six and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins.

Amelia Brankov, a lawyer for Des Jardins, said there “certainly was no malevolent scheme going on.”

“As Balenciaga is aware, numerous boxes of documents simply were sourced from a prop house as rental items,” she told AFP.

“Moreover, representatives from Balenciaga were present at the shoot, overseeing it and handling papers and props, and Des Jardins as a set designer was not responsible for image selection from the shoot,” the lawyer added.

For Balenciaga, who apologized again on Nov. 28 following Kardashian’s comments, the controversy comes at a bad time.

It had ended its partnership with Kardashian’s ex-husband, rapper and designer Kanye West, last month after West, also known as Ye, posted an anti-Semitic tweet and appeared at a Paris fashion show wearing a shirt with the slogan “White Lives Matter,” a rebuke to the Black Lives Matter racial equality movement.

WORLD Kim Kardashian and Ye settle divorce, averting custody trial

Kim Kardashian and Ye settle divorce, averting custody trial
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turks traveling to Georgia to buy iPhones

    Turks traveling to Georgia to buy iPhones

  2. Antalya experiences its warmest October

    Antalya experiences its warmest October

  3. Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

    Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

  4. Exports climb to $21.3 billion in October

    Exports climb to $21.3 billion in October

  5. App for disabled in AKM

    App for disabled in AKM
Recommended
Metallica announces new album, world tour

Metallica announces new album, world tour
Asian faiths try to save sacred swastika corrupted by Hitler

Asian faiths try to save sacred swastika corrupted by Hitler
Costa Rica crocodiles survive in ‘most polluted’ river

Costa Rica crocodiles survive in ‘most polluted’ river
Roman-era statue found in Osmaniye

Roman-era statue found in Osmaniye
App for disabled in AKM

App for disabled in AKM
Exploring a memory: Designer recreates a dress for Diana

Exploring a memory: Designer recreates a dress for Diana
WORLD Kim Kardashian and Ye settle divorce, averting custody trial

Kim Kardashian and Ye settle divorce, averting custody trial

Kim Kardashian and Ye have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting a trial that had been set for next month, court documents filed Tuesday showed.

ECONOMY EasyJet flies into third straight annual loss

EasyJet flies into third straight annual loss

British airline EasyJet yesterday confirmed a third annual loss in a row, which was however far less than during the worst of the COVID pandemic.    

SPORTS Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

The court has arrested the assailant involved in the tragic incident of the Nov. 27 İzmir derby for injuring a goalkeeper over the charge of “homicidal attempt,” considering the corner pole used by the assailant a “fatal weapon.”