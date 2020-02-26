Karabakh as much our issue as Azerbaijan's: Turkish president

  • February 26 2020 09:44:00

Karabakh as much our issue as Azerbaijan's: Turkish president

BAKU - Anadolu Agency
Karabakh as much our issue as Azerbaijans: Turkish president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Feb. 25 the Upper Karabakh is as much Turkey's issue as it is Azerbaijan's.

"It is our greatest desire to resolve the problem of Upper Karabakh on the basis of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Erdoğan said at a joint news conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

He said the railway connecting Turkey to Azerbaijan's autonomous region of Nakhchivan, which is surrounded on the east and north with rival Armenia, bears great strategic importance.

Praising the brotherly ties between the two countries, Erdoğan said: “We will boost the trade volume [with Azerbaijan] to $15 billion in 2023, this is our aim.”

Last year, the trade volume of the two countries was $2 billion.

Turkey's main exports to Azerbaijan include machinery, mechanical appliances, and components for nuclear reactors.

Ankara, Moscow to hold more talks to reduce Syria tensions
Ankara, Moscow to hold more talks to reduce Syria tensions

The Turkish president's remarks came after the eighth edition of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting -- which was established in 2010 to enhance ties at the presidential level.

Erdoğan thanked the people and government of Azerbaijan for their support to Turkey after a powerful earthquake hit the country's east in January.

He also stressed that Azerbaijan was the country that supported Turkey most in the fight against FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup.

Recalling the Khojaly genocide, of which on Feb. 26 will mark the anniversary on 28 years, was one of the most brutal genocide in the 20th century, said Erdoğan.

The two-hour Armenian offensive in 1992 killed 613 Azerbaijani citizens -- including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly -- and critically injured 487 others, according to Azerbaijani figures.

Armenia's 'non-constructive' stance main obstacle

Aliyev, for his part, said the high-level meeting was a proof that Azerbaijan and Turkey are on the same page on critical issues.

Mentioning the Upper Karabakh conflict, Aliyev thanked his Turkish counterpart for “always supporting the righteous cause” of Azerbaijan at the international stage.

Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan always supports the “righteous causes” of Turkey and always stands by Turkish people in all matters in the global arena.

“Sometimes they [Armenians] say that Upper Karabakh is [part of] Armenia, sometimes they say that Upper Karabakh is an independent country. It seems that they don't know themselves what is the Upper Karabakh. If they don't know, we can tell them, the Upper Karabakh is Azerbaijan,” Aliyev added.

Aliyev said that all countries recognize and support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

“Unfortunately, the non-constructive and negative stance of Armenia is the main obstacle in solving the dispute,” he said.

“Azerbaijan will continue purchasing modern weapons from Turkey,” Aliyev said, adding that they also discussed the joint production during the meeting.

The leaders signed the MoU on the construction of Kars-Nakhchivan railway, he said.

Aliyev also hailed Turkey as the “center of power in the world's scale” thanks to the “tireless efforts” of Erdoğan.

Upper Karabakh is the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan illegally occupied by Armenia through military aggression since 1991.

Four UN Security Council and two General Assembly resolutions, as well as decisions by many other international organizations, refer to this fact and demand withdrawal of the occupational Armenian forces from Upper Karabakh and seven other occupied regions of Azerbaijan.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk group -- co-chaired by France, Russia, and the U.S. -- was formed to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but has not reached any results yet.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Erdoğan says Turkey will solve issue of using airspace in Idlib

    Erdoğan says Turkey will solve issue of using airspace in Idlib

  3. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  4. No confirmed coronavirus case so far in Turkey: Minister

    No confirmed coronavirus case so far in Turkey: Minister

  5. US couple hunt, kill mountain goat in Turkey’s Adıyaman

    US couple hunt, kill mountain goat in Turkey’s Adıyaman
Recommended
Syrian girl from viral video begins new life

Syrian girl from viral video begins new life
Winter means more deaths for refugees

Winter means more deaths for refugees
US couple hunt, kill mountain goat in Turkey’s Adıyaman

US couple hunt, kill mountain goat in Turkey’s Adıyaman
Erdoğan says Turkey will solve issue of using airspace in Idlib

Erdoğan says Turkey will solve issue of using airspace in Idlib
9 detained over suspected ISIL links

9 detained over suspected ISIL links
Idlib at very critical stage, official says

Idlib at 'very critical stage,' official says
Ankara condemns Khojaly massacre on 28th anniversary

Ankara condemns Khojaly massacre on 28th anniversary
WORLD Regime air strikes kill at least three in northwestern Syria

Regime air strikes kill at least three in northwestern Syria

Shelling and airstrikes by Syrian regime forces killed at least three people on Feb. 26 in northwestern Syria, where dozens of villages, including major rebel strongholds in the last opposition-held area, have been captured over the past few days.
ECONOMY Otokar, IVECO sign production agreement

Otokar, IVECO sign production agreement

Leading Turkish bus manufacturer Otokar Otomotiv has signed a five-year agreement with Italy’s Iveco Bus to produce 5,000 buses at its facilities in Turkey’s northwestern Sakarya province.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Feb. 23, ending its 20-year jinx at Kadıköy and pushing its archrival further down the standings.