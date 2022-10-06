Kalın takes stage at folk music fest

ISTANBUL

Presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın has taken the stage as a guest at the Istanbul 4th International Folk Music Festival with his team of four musicians.

Within the scope of the International Folk Music Festival, which was held for the fourth time this year as part of the Beyoğlu Culture Road Festival, “İrfani Türküler,” consisting of Kalın and musicians Yavuz Bingöl, İsmail Altunsaray and Ümit Yılmaz, brought folk music together with enthusiasts.

In addition to İrfani Türküler, Buika from Spain and Iran’s Alireza Ghorbani were to give concerts at the festival, which will end on Oct. 6.

The world-famous percussion artist Okay Temiz was also to perform at the festival along with an exhibition featuring his instruments.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya, Culture and Tourism Deputy Minister Ahmet Misbah Demircan, Beyoğlu Mayor Haydar Ali Yıldız and many other guests attended the concert held at Atatürk Cultural Center in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district.

International Folk Music Festival, Türkiye’s only folk music fest, also hosts free university concerts and two exhibitions of traditional and recycled instruments.