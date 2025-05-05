Kakava, Hıdırellez festivities herald spring across Türkiye

EDIRNE

The Kakava and Hıdırellez celebrations, recognized by UNESCO as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage and widely regarded as harbingers of spring, have taken place across Türkiye with vibrant displays of culture, dance and age-old tradition.

The celebrations in the western province of Edirne commenced at the historic Sarayiçi, the famed site of the Kırkpınar oil wrestling grounds, with performances by Roma dance troupes clad in traditional attire.

This year, the festivities spanned four days instead of the usual two, drawing thousands of visitors from across the country and abroad.

Attendees adorned wish trees with handwritten notes on colorful papers, hoping their dreams might come true. Others danced joyfully in the lively atmosphere of drumbeats and folk music.

Traditionally held on May 5-6, the festival was extended this year to include the preceding weekend due to the dates falling on Monday and Tuesday.

Bilge Simay Ceylan, originally from Edirne but now living in Istanbul, returned home for the event. “I never miss this festival. I’ve come back to feel the spirit of spring and to make my wishes. Winter seemed endless this year. I hope this celebration finally ushers in the warmth.”

Nilay Birden, who traveled with her family from Lüleburgaz, said, “We’ll dance, make our wishes and enjoy every moment. This year we wish for health, happiness and peace. We’re here only for one day, but we’ll have as much fun as we can.”

The festivities continued with concerts and dance shows throughout the weekend. On May 5, the symbolic Kakava bonfire was lit. Jumping over the flames is believed to bring good fortune.

At dawn on May 6, participants placed their wishes on paper, which were floated down the Tunca River — a ritual that represents letting go of the past and entrusting hopes to nature’s flow.

Tekirdağ’s Süleymanpaşa district hosted its second annual Kakava and Hıdırellez Festival. Hundreds of residents joined a vibrant parade that wound through the city center to the coastal park, accompanied by davul-zurna (drum and reed) music and decorated carriages.

The festivities culminated in the lighting of the Kakava fire by the seaside, where locals danced hand-in-hand around towering flames. The event offered unforgettable moments and a joyous welcome to spring.

Meanwhile, in the southern Türkiye, Hatay’s Samandağ district, the Hıdırellez festival featured a special performance by the world-renowned Barcelona Gipsy Balkan Orchestra. Known for blending Balkan melodies with Anatolian sounds, the Spanish group delivered a dynamic concert capturing the spirit of Hıdırellez