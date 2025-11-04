Kahramanmaraş joins UNESCO’s global network for literary heritage

Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaraş has officially been designated a “City of Literature” by UNESCO, becoming the first city in the country to be included in the organization's prestigious Creative Cities Network for its literary heritage.

 

The city’s mayor Fırat Görgel said in a written statement that the new members of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network were announced in France, Paris, on Oct. 31, marking World Cities Day.

 

Established in 2004, the UNESCO Creative Cities Network aims to promote sustainable development by supporting cities' cultural heritage and creative industries.

 

Görgel described the recognition as a milestone in the city’s cultural development journey.

 

He emphasized that with its deep-rooted literary tradition, strong community of poets and growing cultural events in recent years, Kahramanmaraş has strengthened its literary identity on both national and international platforms.

 

The city is also known as the birthplace of “The Seven Beautiful Men,” a group of influential Turkish poets.

