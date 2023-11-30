Kabaklı Pond hosts thousands of migratory birds

DIYARBAKIR
With the weather turning colder in northern Europe, thousands of birds have migrated to Kabaklı Pond on the campus of Dicle University in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, where they are expected to stay until spring, according to experts.

Northern European countries are experiencing early winter this season with record lows, making birds migrate to southern countries in flocks for breeding and feeding.

The Kabaklı Pond, home to 200 different bird species, has already welcomed thousands of birds migrating from the north.

"Especially from northern countries, many species flock to this region due to cold conditions and lack of food. One of the places they are found in is Kabaklı Pond. Here, we see many ducks, geese and shore birds. We also see many species of terrestrial birds," said Ahmet Kılıç, a professor at Dicle University.

"Here, the species experience warmer conditions and have a chance to find food. Birds can easily live and feed here day and night," he said.

"The advantage of Diyarbakır is that it offers many opportunities for birds, especially in winter. Although there is hunter pressure, especially in the surrounding area, we feel and experience this pressure relatively less in Kabaklı Pond as hunting is not allowed here. Therefore, our species can easily breed here," the professor said.

Kılıç underlined that opening up the area around Kabaklı Pond for residential use is not a correct approach.

“Due to the increasing drought in recent years, there has been a serious decrease in water, but despite this, rains have balanced that to some extent. We have another problem. Opening the surrounding area to settlements,” Kılıç stated.

“It is an important area in terms of the natural environment, and we all need to protect and support this area,” he added.

