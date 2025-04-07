Justice minister denies mistreatment, strip search claims during detentions

ISTANBUL

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has rejected allegations that individuals detained during protests following the arrest of Istanbul's mayor were subjected to unlawful procedures, including strip searches.

"There is absolutely no such thing as a strip search in our country; it is not possible, and we will not allow it," Tunç stated during a speech at a university in Istanbul on April 7.

The arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on charges of corruption at the end of last month sparked nationwide protests, during which allegations emerged that those detained, particularly students, were subjected to a series of mistreatments while in police custody —claims which were denied by the police department.

The justice minister emphasized that the legal framework on such matters is very clear and that no violations of procedure could occur.

"Such a situation is absolutely out of the question. We continue to implement a zero-tolerance policy towards torture. Our determination in this regard has never wavered. We are extremely sensitive to this issue. If there is even one case, whether in prisons or detention, the judiciary of this country will pursue it with full determination," Tunç said.

"Those held in prisons are entrusted to our state."

Tunç also addressed the arrest of over 300 individuals under the age of 18 over their participation in the protests, asserting that the courts hold sole authority in this matter.

" Unfortunately, there were some unpleasant situations with our security forces there. Cases related to this have been submitted to the judiciary. We are aware that some of our young brothers and sisters are among those detained," Tunç remarked.

"It is the duty of the public prosecutor’s office and the relevant criminal judges of peace to assess these situations."

Regarding the case of Istanbul Municipality’s Deputy Secretary-General Mahir Polat, who has repeatedly faced severe health issues in prison, Tunç mentioned that they are awaiting a report from the forensic medical institution.

The high-ranking municipal official was transferred multiple times to hospital due to serious health problems, including a risk of brain hemorrhage from high blood pressure and underwent angioplasty with a stent being placed.

On April 7, Polat underwent an examination to determine whether his health condition would allow him to remain in prison. The results are expected within a couple of days.