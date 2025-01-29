Justice minister backs probe into Halk TV journalists

Justice minister backs probe into Halk TV journalists

ANKARA
Justice minister backs probe into Halk TV journalists

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has defended the investigation into three journalists from private broadcaster Halk TV who were detained over the broadcast of a phone conversation, asserting that they had committed a crime.

"Journalists do not have immunity. The prosecutor’s office steps in when a crime is committed,” Tunç told reporters at parliament on Jan. 29.

Prosecutors launched the investigation after Halk TV aired a phone conversation between its journalist Barış Pehlivan and Satılmış Büyükcanayakın, who is alleged to have been assigned to investigations into municipalities run by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) as an expert.

Along with Pehlivan, Halk TV’s managing director Serhan Asker and presenter Seda Selek were detained. The trio was referred to court on Jan. 29.

"No one is detained for journalistic activity," Tunç said. "If you broadcast a conversation without the consent of the other party, the Turkish Penal Code defines this as a crime."

The journalists are under investigation for "attempting to influence an expert" and "listening in on and recording conversations between individuals."

It was İmamoğlu who raised the allegations about Büyükcanayakın during a press briefing on Jan. 27. He also accused him of submitting fabricated reports to court.

Istanbul prosecutors have launched a separate investigation into İmamoğlu over these remarks, accusing him of “publicly targeting the expert” to influence ongoing legal proceedings. Reacting to the probe, İmamoğlu took to X, calling it “the height of censorship.”

The detentions of journalists have drawn criticism from opposition parties, with CHP leader Özgür Özel addressing the case in a live broadcast on Halk TV.

“I call on our nation to stand up and unite… against these bullies,” he said.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 4 arrested in cash van robbery in İzmir

4 arrested in cash van robbery in İzmir
LATEST NEWS

  1. 4 arrested in cash van robbery in İzmir

    4 arrested in cash van robbery in İzmir

  2. Turkish military delegation visits Syria for security talks

    Turkish military delegation visits Syria for security talks

  3. People’s main concern is impunity: Parliament speaker

    People’s main concern is impunity: Parliament speaker

  4. Ex-US Senator Menedez sentenced to 11 years in prison

    Ex-US Senator Menedez sentenced to 11 years in prison

  5. Quran burner shot dead in Sweden

    Quran burner shot dead in Sweden
Recommended
Halk TV editor-in-chief arrested over airing secret recording

Halk TV editor-in-chief arrested over airing secret recording
Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan
Archaeologists to unveil secrets of Mongol palace in Van

Archaeologists to unveil secrets of Mongol palace in Van
Ministry probes unfair practices at Istanbul’s eateries

Ministry probes unfair practices at Istanbul’s eateries
Türkiye poised to become a UN humanitarian aid hub

Türkiye poised to become a UN humanitarian aid hub
İzmir prosecutor’s office launches probe into Gulf pollution

İzmir prosecutor’s office launches probe into Gulf pollution
Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects

Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects
WORLD Ex-US Senator Menedez sentenced to 11 years in prison

Ex-US Senator Menedez sentenced to 11 years in prison

Former U.S. Senator Bob Menendez has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison on bribery, extortion and corruption charges.

ECONOMY Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

The government aims to achieve permanent price stability and accelerate the structural transformation of the economy in 2025, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿