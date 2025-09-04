Jury tells Google to pay $425 mln over app privacy

Jury tells Google to pay $425 mln over app privacy

WASHINGTON
Jury tells Google to pay $425 mln over app privacy

A U.S. federal jury has ordered Google to pay about $425 million for gathering information from smartphone app use even when people opted for privacy settings.

"This case is about Google's illegal interception of consumers' private activity on consumer mobile apps," attorneys for the plaintiffs charged in a class action suit filed in July 2020.

The jury verdict came at the end of a trial in San Francisco, and a day after a federal judge in Washington, DC, handed the internet giant a victory by rejecting the government's demand that Google sell its Chrome web browser as part of a major antitrust case.

"This decision misunderstands how our products work, and we will appeal it," Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said in a statement. "Our privacy tools give people control over their data, and when they turn off personalization, we honor that choice."

In the smartphone app privacy suit, plaintiffs argued that Google intercepted, tracked, collected and sold users' mobile app activity data regardless of what privacy settings they chose.

"Google's privacy promises and assurances are blatant lies," the plaintiffs' attorneys said in the lawsuit.

Google has long been under pressure to balance targeting money-making ads at the heart of its financial success with protecting the privacy of users.

France's data protection authority on Sept. 3 issued record fines against Google and fast-fashion platform Shein for failing to respect the law on internet cookies.

The two groups, each with tens of millions of users in France, received two of the heaviest penalties ever imposed by the CNIL watchdog: 150 million euros ($175 million) for Shein and 325 million euros for Google.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices

Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices

    Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices

  2. One year on, family seeks accountability for slain Turkish activist

    One year on, family seeks accountability for slain Turkish activist

  3. Wildfires producing 'witches' brew' of air pollution: UN

    Wildfires producing 'witches' brew' of air pollution: UN

  4. Pentagon says Venezuelan planes buzzed US ship

    Pentagon says Venezuelan planes buzzed US ship

  5. Thai parliament confirms right-wing tycoon as PM

    Thai parliament confirms right-wing tycoon as PM
Recommended
FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport
Gebruder Weiss acquires majority share in Sienzi Lojistik

Gebruder Weiss acquires majority share in Sienzi Lojistik
Demand-driven price pressures easing, says Central Bank chief

Demand-driven price pressures easing, says Central Bank chief
Automotive stocks on Borsa Istanbul maintain momentum in August

Automotive stocks on Borsa Istanbul maintain momentum in August
Work on new medium-term program nears completion

Work on new medium-term program nears completion
German factory orders drop in new blow to economy

German factory orders drop in new blow to economy
Romance baiting to rug pulls: crypto scams are spreading

Romance baiting to rug pulls: crypto scams are spreading
WORLD Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices

Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices

Israel on Sept. 5 issued its first formal evacuation notices for a neighborhood in Gaza City, as the Israeli military said that it will strike a range of targets in the coming days, particularly high-rise buildings.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿