Jury seated in trial over singer Aretha Franklin’s wills

Jury seated in trial over singer Aretha Franklin’s wills

PONTIAC, Mich.
Jury seated in trial over singer Aretha Franklin’s wills

A Michigan judge narrowed the issues on July 10 in a dispute over Aretha Franklin's estate, saying the only task for jurors is to decide whether a 2014 document handwritten by the Queen of Soul and found in couch cushions can be accepted as a valid will.

The stipulation was made by attorneys for Franklin's sons before a jury was seated in Oakland County Probate Court.

Franklin died in 2018 at age 76. But five years later, the music superstar's estate remains unsettled. A son, Ted White II, believes a 2010 handwritten will should mainly control the estate, but two other sons, Kecalf Franklin and Edward Franklin, are in favor of a 2014 document.

Both were found in 2019, months after Franklin died. The 2014 document was under cushions at Franklin's home in suburban Detroit.

The brothers sat shoulder to shoulder behind their lawyers in Judge Jennifer Callaghan's courtroom. Another brother, Clarence Franklin, is under a guardianship and apparently is not participating in the trial.

There are differences between the documents, though they both appear to indicate the sons would share income from music and copyrights, which seems to make that issue less contentious than a few others.

The 2014 version crossed out White’s name as executor and has Kecalf Franklin in his place. Kecalf Franklin and grandchildren would get his mother’s main home in Bloomfield Hills, which was valued at $1.1 million when she died but is worth much more today.

For five years, Aretha Franklin’s estate has been handled at different times by three executors, known under Michigan estate law as a personal representative. A niece, Sabrina Owens, quit in 2020, citing a “rift” among the sons.

The last public accounting filed in March showed the estate had income of $3.9 million during the previous 12-month period and a similar amount of spending, including more than $900,000 in legal fees to various firms.

Overall assets were pegged at $4.1 million, mostly cash and real estate, though Franklin’s creative works and intellectual property were undervalued with just a nominal $1 figure.

WORLD UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

    UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

  2. Vermont slowly turns to recovery after being hit by flood

    Vermont slowly turns to recovery after being hit by flood

  3. North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile

    North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile

  4. NATO prepared to back Ukraine against Russia, but not to extend membership

    NATO prepared to back Ukraine against Russia, but not to extend membership

  5. EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla

    EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla
Recommended
Madonna on road to recovery after hospital stay

Madonna on 'road to recovery' after hospital stay
Webb Space Telescope spots most distant black hole

Webb Space Telescope spots most distant black hole
İzzet Keribar talks about his photography adventure

İzzet Keribar talks about his photography adventure
Twitter users, influencers now flocking to Threads

Twitter users, influencers now flocking to Threads
Pitt accused of ‘looting’ Miraval’s assets

Pitt accused of ‘looting’ Miraval’s assets
A new vision for Berlin’s cultural magnet

A new vision for Berlin’s cultural magnet
WORLD UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday failed to renew authorization of the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria’s rebel-held northwest from neighboring Turkey, officially ending a U.N. operation that had been vital to helping a region of 4.1 million people.

ECONOMY EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla

EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing 55 million euros to Türkiye’s Yayla to finance an investment program that includes equipment for the agrifood company’s facilities in Central Anatolia.
SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.