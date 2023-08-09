July hottest month on record: EU climate observatory

July hottest month on record: EU climate observatory

PARIS
July hottest month on record: EU climate observatory

July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, the European Union's climate observatory confirmed Tuesday.

Marked by heatwaves and fires all around the world, the previous month was 0.33 degrees Celsius higher than the record set in July 2019 when the average temperature was 16.63C (32 Fahrenheit), it said.

"The month was 0.72C warmer than the 1991-2020 average for July," it said.

About 1.2 degrees Celsius of global warming since the late 1800s, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, has made heatwaves hotter, longer and more frequent, as well as intensifying other weather extremes like storms and floods.

"Heatwaves were experienced in multiple regions of the Northern Hemisphere, including southern Europe. Well-above average temperatures occurred over several South American countries and around much of Antarctica," the EU climate observatory Copernicus said.

"The global mean for 2023 is the third highest on record, at 0.43C relative to 1991-2020, compared with 0.49C for 2016 and 0.48C for 2020. The gap between 2023 and 2016 is expected to narrow in the coming months, as the latter months of 2016 were relatively cool... while the remainder of 2023 is expected to be relatively warm as the current El Nino event develops." Scientists had warned that July could hit a new record.

The world's oceans also set a new temperature record, raising concerns about knock-on effects on the planet's climate, marine life and coastal communities.

The temperature of the oceans' surface rose to 20.96 degrees Celsius (69.7 degrees Fahrenheit) on July 30, according to European Union climate observatory data.

The previous record was 20.95C in March 2016, a spokeswoman for Copernicus Climate Change Service earlier told AFP. The samples tested excluded polar regions.

"We just witnessed global air temperatures and global ocean surface temperatures set new all-time records in July. These records have dire consequences for both people and the planet exposed to ever more frequent and intense extreme events," said Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director of the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

"2023 is currently the third warmest year to date at 0.43C above the recent average, with the average global temperature in July at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

TÜRKIYE Parliament back in recess as bid to address Akbelen row rejected

Parliament back in recess as bid to address Akbelen row rejected
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament back in recess as bid to address Akbelen row rejected

    Parliament back in recess as bid to address Akbelen row rejected

  2. Greek FM hails improved relations with Türkiye

    Greek FM hails improved relations with Türkiye

  3. Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck

    Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck

  4. Second son of Thailand's king returns after decades of estrangement

    Second son of Thailand's king returns after decades of estrangement

  5. Russia says shot down two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow

    Russia says shot down two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow
Recommended
Bella Hadid says coming back after Lyme flare-up

Bella Hadid says coming back after Lyme flare-up
The Exorcist director William Friedkin dies aged 87

The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87
Dominating the globe, hip hop turns 50

Dominating the globe, hip hop turns 50
Turkish rock music lost a legend, Erkin Koray

Turkish rock music lost a legend, Erkin Koray
Sound of Europe Festival to meet music lovers in three cities

Sound of Europe Festival to meet music lovers in three cities
Paper cutting artist takes the scissors to old ways

Paper cutting artist takes the scissors to old ways
WORLD Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck

Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck

Forty-one people are believed dead after a migrant boat capsized off Tunisia, Italian state RAI television reported, citing four survivors who were rescued and brought to land Wednesday.

ECONOMY Four Turkish companies on Top 100 defense firms list

Four Turkish companies on Top 100 defense firms list

Four Turkish companies have made it to the prestigious Defense News 100 list for 2023, all climbing up on the ladder from the previous year’s rankings with three of them climbing from the previous year while one entering the list for the first time.
SPORTS Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics after a two-year hiatus, dominating the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5 in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics.