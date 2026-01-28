Judicial council warns judges, prosecutors over social media use

ANKARA

The Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) has issued a formal reminder to judges and prosecutors, warning that their use of social media can directly affect public confidence in the judiciary and must be handled with extreme care.

In a written notice signed by HSK Deputy Chair Fuzuli Aydoğdu, the council stressed online posts, comments, likes and interactions cannot be treated as purely private conduct, given the public nature of judicial office.

Referring to the Turkish Constitution, the statement underlined that judicial independence and impartiality are constitutional guarantees exercised on behalf of the nation. These protections, it said, are not personal privileges but responsibilities to safeguard trust in the justice system.

The council noted that judicial ethics extend beyond court decisions to include judges’ and prosecutors’ professional and personal conduct, including digital spaces.

The HSK highlighted that social media activity may be taken out of context, persist online even after deletion and influence perceptions of bias.

It warned against posts related to ongoing or potential cases, political or social events or the use of judicial symbols such as courtrooms or robes, all of which could undermine the appearance of neutrality.