Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by Alec Baldwin

NEW MEXICO

A New Mexico judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by actor Alec Baldwin for malicious prosecution and civil rights violations in the 2021 fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western movie “Rust.”

The judge in a ruling made public on July 30 dismissed the case without prejudice for lack of any significant action with the claim, which was filed in state district court earlier this year. Baldwin’s attorneys will have 30 days to file a motion seeking reinstatement.

Luke Nikas, Baldwin's lead attorney said that the dismissal amounted to a nonevent since his team has been waiting to prosecute the case.

“We have been in good-faith settlement discussions with the parties to the lawsuit and will be refiling promptly if those discussions are not promptly and favorably resolved,” he said.

A charge of involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin was dismissed at trial last year on allegations that police and prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense. The trial was upended by revelations that ammunition was brought into the Santa Fe County sheriff’s office months earlier by a man who said it could be related to the killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The allegations in Baldwin's tort claim include defamation, with his attorneys saying that prosecutors and investigators targeted the actor and coproducer for professional or political gain.