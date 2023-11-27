Journalists warn on news about violence against women

ISTANBUL
The Women's Commission of the Turkish Journalists Association (TGC) has emphasized the responsibility of the media to make all incidents of violence visible and to underline the need for zero tolerance towards violence on Nov. 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

“In incidents that are reported in the media, the news should be reported in a gender-equal language and it should be monitored whether deterrent penalties are applied,” in the Women’s Commissions of TGC’s written statement released.

"In Türkiye, where 234 femicides were committed in the first nine months of 2023, the murderers of women are mostly their spouses. In such an environment, the media has a responsibility to make all incidents of violence visible and emphasize the need for zero tolerance against violence,” TGC said.

“Our priority should be to prevent the spread of violence by preparing news with gender-neutral language and reminding at every opportunity that violence is a crime,” the commission said.

“In news about violence against women, we should include the Law on Protection of the Family and Prevention of Violence against Women and emphasize that women can claim their rights under this law,” the commission stated.

