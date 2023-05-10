Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

PARIS
Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

French international news agency Agence France-Presse says its Ukraine video coordinator was killed Tuesday during a rocket attack near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Arman Soldin, 32, was with a team of AFP journalists traveling with Ukrainian soldiers when the group came under fire with Grad rockets, the agency said. The rest of the AFP team was uninjured.

The late afternoon attack took place in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar, a town near Bakhmut, the agency said. Russian forces have been trying to capture the city for nine months, making Bakhmut the focus of the war's longest battle.

“His death is a terrible reminder of the risks and dangers faced by journalists every day covering the conflict in Ukraine," said AFP chairman Fabrice Fries.

Soldin was born in Sarajevo, now the capital of Bosnia, and a French citizen, according to AFP. He arrived in Ukraine to cover the war the day after the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, and had traveled regularly to the front lines in recent months.

AFP said it was “devastated” at Soldin's death and “all of our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones.”

In May 2022, French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who was working in Ukraine for BFM-TV, was killed near Severodonetsk in the east.

At least 10 media workers have been killed while covering the war in Ukraine, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

RSF Director Christophe Deloire praised the daily courage of those covering the war and called Soldin's death “a tragedy of all those who defend the independence and reliability of information.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a speech Tuesday night in Washington, expressed condolences to Soldin's family and loved ones.

“Countless journalists are working to expose and report on the truth in extremely dangerous settings," Blinken said. “Today, we were devastated to learn of the death of AFP video journalist Arman Soldin in eastern Ukraine.”

TÜRKIYE Kılıçdaroğlu calls for success in first round

Kılıçdaroğlu calls for success in first round
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kılıçdaroğlu calls for success in first round

    Kılıçdaroğlu calls for success in first round

  2. Turks abroad vote in high numbers for May 14 polls

    Turks abroad vote in high numbers for May 14 polls

  3. UN aid chief in Saudi for Sudan talks as fighting flares

    UN aid chief in Saudi for Sudan talks as fighting flares

  4. Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

    Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

  5. Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M

    Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Recommended
UN aid chief in Saudi for Sudan talks as fighting flares

UN aid chief in Saudi for Sudan talks as fighting flares
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M

Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Putin, at Red Square military parade, calls for victory in Ukraine

Putin, at Red Square military parade, calls for victory in Ukraine
Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings
Jury to start deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape

Jury to start deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape
EU chief Von der Leyen arrives in Kiev for Europe Day

EU chief Von der Leyen arrives in Kiev for 'Europe Day'
WORLD UN aid chief in Saudi for Sudan talks as fighting flares

UN aid chief in Saudi for Sudan talks as fighting flares

The UN's top aid official was in Saudi Arabia on Sunday for ceasefire talks between Sudan's warring generals, as concern grows for the humanitarian situation at the start of a fourth week of gun battles and air strikes in the Sudanese capital.

ECONOMY Virgin Galactic plans to launch commercial spaceflights in June

Virgin Galactic plans to launch commercial spaceflights in June

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic has announced that it is resuming flights with a mission this month, its first in nearly two years, and the launch of commercial trips in June.

SPORTS Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage roared from off the pace to win the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, launching U.S. racing’s Triple Crown campaign as two more horse deaths on cast a pall on proceedings at Churchill Downs.