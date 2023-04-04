Journalist Tolga Akyıldız dies at 50

ISTANBUL

Journalist Tolga Akyıldız has died at the age of 50 due to a cerebral hemorrhage. Akyıldız, who suffered a cerebral hemorrhage in his home on April 1 in Istanbul was taken to Maslak Acıbadem Hospital. But he died in the night.

His sister Gökçe Akyıldız announced that Tolga Akyıldız will be buried in Zincirlikuyu Cemetery after the noon prayer to be held at Zincirlikuyu Mosque today.

“My beautiful brother, the apple of my eye, the piece of my soul left this world yesterday. Many thanks to everyone who called, wrote, asked, or could not be with us, but we cannot return your messages. We are very, very sorry,” she said.

Born in 1973 in Istanbul, Akyıldız graduated from Galatasaray High School and Boğaziçi University, Department of Psychology. He started his journalism career in 1987 in Hey Magazine. Between 1993-1997, he was the editor of GO (Being Young) Magazine, daily Akşam, Health & Shape and Anne & Çocuk magazines.

After working as the editorial director of Blue Jean Magazine in 1997, Akyıldız became the editorial director of Blue Jean and Hey Girl Magazine in 2000. He also worked as the editorial director of Max, Istanbul Life and Auto Show magazines.

His writings and interviews were published in Cosmopolitan, Elele, Biba, Marie Claire and Touch Istanbul magazines. He also wrote for daily Milliyet for four years in his column called “Sokak Çocuğu” (Street Child).

Akyıldız was also the founder of a formation, called Müzikmentor, which produces projects to bring musicians and brands together.