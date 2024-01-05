Journalist given travel ban over social media post

ISTANBUL

Journalist Fatih Altaylı, against whom an investigation was launched due to a social media post in support of the student who punched a man carrying a religious order flag, has been released on a judicial control order with a travel ban and a signature requirement.

A university student had been arrested over assaulting a man who carried a flag representing the Islamic caliphate following a pro-Palestine rally in Istanbul on Jan. 1. A large number of social media users expressed their disapproval of the arrest on social media platform X.

Altaylı was also among the people who commented on the incident. Referring to the punch the student landed, Altaylı wrote "Good job," in a now deleted social media post.

Upon his post, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office summoned Altaylı to testify on charges of "praising crime and criminals" and "publicly inciting the public to hatred and hostility."

Altaylı arrived at the prosecutor's office yesterday morning and gave his statement. Professor Celal Şengör also came to the prosecutor's office to support Altaylı. After his hour-long testimony, Altaylı was referred to the Criminal Judgeship of Peace on Duty with a request for judicial control in the form of a ban on leaving the country and a signature requirement.

The judge approved the decision and released the journalist with the judicial control request.