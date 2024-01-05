Journalist given travel ban over social media post

Journalist given travel ban over social media post

ISTANBUL
Journalist given travel ban over social media post

Journalist Fatih Altaylı, against whom an investigation was launched due to a social media post in support of the student who punched a man carrying a religious order flag, has been released on a judicial control order with a travel ban and a signature requirement.

A university student had been arrested over assaulting a man who carried a flag representing the Islamic caliphate following a pro-Palestine rally in Istanbul on Jan. 1. A large number of social media users expressed their disapproval of the arrest on social media platform X.

Altaylı was also among the people who commented on the incident. Referring to the punch the student landed, Altaylı wrote "Good job," in a now deleted social media post.

Upon his post, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office summoned Altaylı to testify on charges of "praising crime and criminals" and "publicly inciting the public to hatred and hostility."

Altaylı arrived at the prosecutor's office yesterday morning and gave his statement. Professor Celal Şengör also came to the prosecutor's office to support Altaylı. After his hour-long testimony, Altaylı was referred to the Criminal Judgeship of Peace on Duty with a request for judicial control in the form of a ban on leaving the country and a signature requirement.

The judge approved the decision and released the journalist with the judicial control request.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Appeals court head acknowledges deep disagreements with top court

Appeals court head acknowledges 'deep disagreements' with top court
LATEST NEWS

  1. Appeals court head acknowledges 'deep disagreements' with top court

    Appeals court head acknowledges 'deep disagreements' with top court

  2. Erdoğan says int'l capital inflows, reserves soaring

    Erdoğan says int'l capital inflows, reserves soaring

  3. UK police say no probe into Prince Andrew over Epstein claims

    UK police say no probe into Prince Andrew over Epstein claims

  4. Journalist given travel ban over social media post

    Journalist given travel ban over social media post

  5. US top diplomat due in Istanbul to discuss Gaza war

    US top diplomat due in Istanbul to discuss Gaza war
Recommended
Appeals court head acknowledges deep disagreements with top court

Appeals court head acknowledges 'deep disagreements' with top court
Erdoğan says intl capital inflows, reserves soaring

Erdoğan says int'l capital inflows, reserves soaring
US top diplomat due in Istanbul to discuss Gaza war

US top diplomat due in Istanbul to discuss Gaza war
İmamoğlu embarks on reelection campaign for Istanbul

İmamoğlu embarks on reelection campaign for Istanbul
Istanbuls Bebek among worlds coolest neighborhoods

Istanbul's Bebek among 'world's coolest' neighborhoods
Türkiye under influence of radiation fog: Expert

Türkiye under influence of radiation fog: Expert
WORLD UK police say no probe into Prince Andrew over Epstein claims

UK police say no probe into Prince Andrew over Epstein claims

U.K. police said Friday that no investigation has been launched into Prince Andrew after an anti-monarchy group filed a complaint based on recently released U.S. court documents detailing people linked to accused sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.
ECONOMY UK Trade Secretary Badenoch visits Türkiye

UK Trade Secretary Badenoch visits Türkiye

Britain's Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch paid a visit to Türkiye to strengthen business links ahead of the expected launch of trade deal talks later this year, said the U.K.’s Department of Business and Trade in a statement on Jan. 5.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.