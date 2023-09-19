Journalist faces lawsuit for alleged insult against religious officials

ANKARA

A lawsuit seeking a jail term of a minimum of six months to four years has been filed against prominent journalist Fatih Altaylı on charges of insulting members of Türkiye's top religious body Diyanet.

The controversy began when Altaylı reacted to a response posted on the website of the Diyanet's High Council of Religious Affairs in the "FAQ from the earthquake zone" section. The response in question addressed the issue of foster families and stated, "There is no obstacle to marriage between the adopter and the adopted child."

Taking issue with the response, Altaylı expressed his disapproval on X, saying, "Well, we understand that you are really perverted, but what are you doing in an institution like Diyanet? Perverts. Go and get into the porn industry. Do not pollute the institution established by [modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal] Atatürk to provide proper religious knowledge to the nation with your perverted imagination."

The indictment lists council head Abdurrahman Haçkalı and 15 other members as the victims.

In response to the accusations, Altaylı defended himself by asserting that his comments fell within the boundaries of freedom of expression. However, the indictment cited legal precedents, including rulings from the European Court of Human Rights and the Turkish Constitutional Court, which highlighted limitations on the right to express opinions, criticize and react.

Following the acceptance of the indictment by an Ankara criminal court, authorities are seeking a prison sentence ranging from six months to four years for the journalist.