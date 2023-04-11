Jobless rate rises to 10 percent, says TÜİK

ANKARA

Türkiye’s unemployment rate inched up from 9.8 percent in January to 10 percent in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.

The authority said that the households labor force survey could not be conducted in the provinces of Adıyaman, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya and Osmaniye due to the earthquakes which hit those areas in early February.

The number of jobless increased by 65,000 in February compared with January to 3.5 million people, the latest data showed.

The unemployment rate among men was 8.7 percent, and among women was 12.6 percent.

The number of employed people dropped by 361,000 on a monthly basis to 31.46 million as of February.

The labor force participation rate declined from 54.1 percent in January to 53.6 percent in February. There were 65.2 million people in Türkiye aged above 15, while the country’s total labor force was around 35 million, according to TÜİK.

The unemployment rate among the country’s youth - aged between 15 and 24 – declined from 19.9 in January to 19.2 percent in February.

The jobless rates among the country’s male and female youth were 15.4 percent and 26.2 percent, respectively.