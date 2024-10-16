Jimi Hendrix memorabilia to go on sale in London

Unreleased Jimi Hendrix songs are among an array of memorabilia belonging to the late musician that is set to go up for auction next month, CNN has reported.

For the first time, fans will have the opportunity to bid for various personal items that reveal more about Hendrix’s musical endeavors and off-stage life, according to entertainment memorabilia vendor Propstore, which is hosting the auction.

Among the items are 50 rare tapes including master recordings with unheard tracks, as well as personal paperwork such as payslips for him and his bandmates, a handwritten form in which Hendrix requests his birth certificate, dry-cleaning bills and tour itineraries.

“When we first had the opportunity to explore this archive, we were immediately captivated by the depth and significance of the material,” Mark Hochnam, Propstore’s Music and Poster consultant, said in a press release.

“It’s an incredible collection that not only reflects the personal life of Jimi Hendrix but also transports you back to a pivotal moment in music history,” he added.

The collection is derived from the archive of Patricia “Trixie” Sullivan, who worked closely with Hendrix’s manager Mike Jeffery, according to Propstar.

The live-streamed London auction will take place on Nov. 15 and will include more than 400 lots of music memorabilia, according to Propstar’s website. Other items up for sale include pieces associated with Michael Jackson, Oasis, Queen, Arctic Monkeys and John Lennon.

Hendrix’s active career as an artist only lasted four years, taking off in the late 1960s before his death from an overdose at the age of 27 in 1970.

Framed "Beat It" lyrics, handwritten by Michael Jackson, will also go under the hammer, as will some of his jackets. A black and gold military style one has a price estimate of 200,000 - 400,000 pounds ($261,000 - $522,000), while his red "Thriller" tour rehearsal jacket comes complete with multiple famous signatures.

Also for sale are 15 guitars previously owned and played by Noel Gallagher, in what Propstore says is the largest collection of Oasis guitars to come to auction. This includes his first while with the band, a cream Hohner JT60.

Other lots are John Lennon’s 1962 Fawn JMI Vox AC15 Twin amp (100,000 - 200,000 pounds) and a synthesizer Prince used during the recording of "Purple Rain" (50,000 - 100,000 pounds).

