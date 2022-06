Jethro Tull in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

As part of its ‘The Prog Years’ tour, legendary British rock band Jethro Tull will perform at Zorlu PSM on June 17. Ian Anderson, who serves as the band’s songwriter, producer, vocalist, flutist and sometimes guitarist, will be accompanied by Jethro Tull ‘The Prog Years’ musicians David Goodier, John O’Hara, Joe Parrish, and Scott Hammond during the concert.