Jennifer Lopez to boost Harris at glitzy Las Vegas event

Jennifer Lopez to boost Harris at glitzy Las Vegas event

LAS VEGAS
Jennifer Lopez to boost Harris at glitzy Las Vegas event

U.S. pop queen Jennifer Lopez is set to campaign for Kamala Harris at a glitzy rally in Las Vegas, the vice president's team announced on Oct. 29, as the Democrat seeks to turn out Hispanic voters in the home stretch of a nail bitingly close election.

The 55-year-old singer and "Unstoppable" actress — J-Lo to her army of fans — was among a number of stars of Puerto Rican heritage who publicly backed Harris after a speaker at her Republican opponent Donald Trump's weekend rally called the U.S. territory a "floating island of garbage."

Lopez is not performing at today’s event — the music will be provided by Mexican pop-rock band Mana — but she will drive home the importance of voting in the crucial swing state of Nevada, the campaign said, as well as explain why she is endorsing Harris.

In a campaign notable for its star-studded rallies and celebrity endorsements, Harris has so far earned the backing of music stars Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Pink and Bruce Springsteen.

The rally is part of a series of "When We Vote We Win" events in key battleground states featuring recording artists focused on turning out the few remaining undecided voters, with polling showing a neck-and-neck race.

"These artists and public figures are trusted voices for millions of Americans, who listen to their music, follow them on social media, or otherwise are inspired by them," the campaign said in a statement.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027
LATEST NEWS

  1. Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

    Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

  2. Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

    Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

  3. PNG to boycott 'waste of time' UN climate summit

    PNG to boycott 'waste of time' UN climate summit

  4. Partial recount in Georgia election ‘confirms ruling party win’

    Partial recount in Georgia election ‘confirms ruling party win’

  5. Türkiye calls for 'fresh perspective' on EU relations

    Türkiye calls for 'fresh perspective' on EU relations
Recommended
Project launched to protect ancient cities from earthquakes

Project launched to protect ancient cities from earthquakes
Robert Downey intends to sue future executives using his AI replica

Robert Downey 'intends to sue' future executives using his AI replica
CEO of supercute: Hello Kitty turns 50

CEO of supercute': Hello Kitty turns 50
Lost Mayan city discovered in Mexican jungle

Lost Mayan city discovered in Mexican jungle
Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors

Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors
Amazing AI de-ages Tom Hanks in new film Here

'Amazing' AI de-ages Tom Hanks in new film 'Here'
WORLD Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

A Russian bombardment of a building in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv on Oct. 29 killed at least two people and wounded 34, the local governor said.

ECONOMY Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

The number of mobile phone subscribers in Türkiye is expected to reach 99.7 million in 2027, surpassing the population of 179 countries, according to projections by the government.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿