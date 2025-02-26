Jellyfish swarm shores of Istanbul, raising concerns

Jellyfish swarm shores of Istanbul, raising concerns

ISTANBUL
Jellyfish swarm shores of Istanbul, raising concerns

A thick swarm of jellyfish has engulfed the shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus, notably along the coastlines of Beşiktaş and Sarıyer, causing concern among both residents and fishermen.

Locals walking along the coastline were startled to find the sea surface covered in jellyfish, while fishermen voiced frustration over pollution and marine disruption.

Nasuh Çalışkan, a fisherman in Sarıyer, described the ongoing issue, saying, “For the past two months, I’ve been fishing here and have seen pollution, mucilage and an increasing number of jellyfish. The fish disappear within an hour, making it impossible to catch anything. We need the sea cleaned as soon as possible.” He noted similar concerns in other coastal areas.

Meanwhile, the Black Sea province in Sinop, with its 175-kilometer shoreline, witnessed a massive jellyfish bloom in its inner harbor last week.

Levent Bat, head of Sinop University’s Department of Fisheries, explained that the phenomenon may be driven by multiple factors, primarily climate change.

“Rising sea temperatures, particularly along the coast, can attract jelly fish,” he said.

He also pointed to overfishing as a contributing factor. “Jellyfish and small fish share the same food source — zooplankton. If fish populations decline due to overfishing, jellyfish have more sources to thrive.”

Additionally, pollution remains a key concern. “Even mild pollution, especially from household waste, increases nutrient levels in coastal water, creating a favorable environment for jellyfish,” Bat said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

    Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

  2. Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

    Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

  3. Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'

  4. Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

    Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

  5. Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud

    Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud
Recommended
Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement
Erdoğan: AKP to realize great, powerful Türkiye

Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'
Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud

Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud
FM: Türkiye to play key role in Ukraine peace efforts

FM: Türkiye to play key role in Ukraine peace efforts
Prosecutors expand probe into İmamoğlu’s diploma

Prosecutors expand probe into İmamoğlu’s diploma
Election body adjusts parliamentary seat distribution

Election body adjusts parliamentary seat distribution
Russia’s upper house speaker to visit Türkiye for talks

Russia’s upper house speaker to visit Türkiye for talks
WORLD Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the White House on Friday to finalize a critical minerals agreement with the U.S..

ECONOMY Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

More than 20,000 taxis with nearly 41,000 drivers are operating in Istanbul, generating an annual revenue of 47.8 billion Turkish Liras ($1.3 billion), according to a report by consulting company Ernst & Young.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿