Jellyfish swarm shores of Istanbul, raising concerns

ISTANBUL

A thick swarm of jellyfish has engulfed the shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus, notably along the coastlines of Beşiktaş and Sarıyer, causing concern among both residents and fishermen.

Locals walking along the coastline were startled to find the sea surface covered in jellyfish, while fishermen voiced frustration over pollution and marine disruption.

Nasuh Çalışkan, a fisherman in Sarıyer, described the ongoing issue, saying, “For the past two months, I’ve been fishing here and have seen pollution, mucilage and an increasing number of jellyfish. The fish disappear within an hour, making it impossible to catch anything. We need the sea cleaned as soon as possible.” He noted similar concerns in other coastal areas.

Meanwhile, the Black Sea province in Sinop, with its 175-kilometer shoreline, witnessed a massive jellyfish bloom in its inner harbor last week.

Levent Bat, head of Sinop University’s Department of Fisheries, explained that the phenomenon may be driven by multiple factors, primarily climate change.

“Rising sea temperatures, particularly along the coast, can attract jelly fish,” he said.

He also pointed to overfishing as a contributing factor. “Jellyfish and small fish share the same food source — zooplankton. If fish populations decline due to overfishing, jellyfish have more sources to thrive.”

Additionally, pollution remains a key concern. “Even mild pollution, especially from household waste, increases nutrient levels in coastal water, creating a favorable environment for jellyfish,” Bat said.