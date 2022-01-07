Jeff Flake, new American envoy, arrives in Turkey

ANKARA

Jeff Flake, a former Republican senator who has been appointed as the new U.S. ambassador to Ankara, has arrived in Turkey, replacing David Satterfield, who will serve as the U.S. special envoy to the Horn of Africa.

Flake and his wife, Cheryl, came to the Turkish capital via Istanbul through a Turkish Airlines flight from San Francisco. He will start his official work after submitting his credentials to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Flake, a long-term Republican politician from Arizona, has stood against former President Donald Trump’s undemocratic moves and was rewarded by Democrat Joe Biden who took the White House after November 2020 elections.

Flake’s nomination was approved at the Senate in October. He took his oath at a ceremony in early December with the participation of Vice President Kamala Harris. “I am happy to be here. I thank you very much for this nice reception,” Flake told reporters on Jan. 7.

In the meantime, Satterfield has been appointed as the U.S.’ new special envoy to the Horn of Africa, replacing Jeffrey Feltman. Satterfield, one of the most experienced career diplomats, was serving in Ankara since August 2019.

“Ambassador Satterfield’s decades of diplomatic experience and work amidst some of the world’s most challenging conflicts will be instrumental in our continued effort to promote a peaceful and prosperous Horn of Africa and to advance U.S. interests in this strategic region,” U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a message on Jan. 6.